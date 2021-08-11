3 Top Biotech Stocks To Buy In August 2021

Technology continues to give us a better understanding of the human body, and as a result of that better understanding, improved ways to treat some of the world’s most pressing ailments.

This is leading to improved quality of life and longer length of life for countless patients. It’s also a highly profitable business. When a small company receives an FDA approval, its stock tends to skyrocket as investors dive in to take part in the coming profits from drug sales.

So, there are several opportunities in the biotech space to consider, but what are the top biotech stocks to consider in August of 2021?

Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in August 2021

While biotech stocks have the potential to yield significant gains, it’s also very expensive to develop new therapies. Moreover, should clinical trials fail or the FDA reject an application, the stock representing the company will likely tank. So, it’s important to choose stocks in the category wisely.

With that said, here are my three favorite biotech stock picks for August 2021:

Check Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

Check Cap has garnered quite a bit of attention from the investing community lately, and for good reason. The company is aimed at the early detection of colorectal cancer, an important capability that could save the lives of countless people.

The company’s claim to fame is a product under development known as C-Scan. If approved, C-Scan will be the first and only preparation-free screening test that can detect polyps before they become colorectal cancer.

The product uses a low-dose X-ray capsule that contains a control and recording system. From there, the capsule maps the inside of the colon.

Should all go well, the ongoing pivotal study into the technology will end with positive data and an application will soon be submitted to the FDA. Due to the noninvasive nature of C-Scan, should it receive FDA approval, it has the potential to replace the traditional colonoscopy.

Not to mention, the company recently announced the raising of $35 million, giving it the funding it needs to get through the application process. All told, now is the time to add CHEK stock to your watchlist.

Silo Pharma (SILO)

Silo Pharma is yet another small biotech company in the development phase, but if all goes well, the company could quickly become a giant.

The company is working to develop therapeutics taking a page out of the book of medicine men. That’s right, using psychedelic compounds, like psilocybin which is found in “Magic” mushrooms, the company is taking aim at seriously debilitating conditions like fibromyalgia and Parkinson’s disease.

Early studies have shown that the company is onto something big.

The company is also working to develop homing peptides. Should all go well with these peptides, it will have a leg up in terms of providing highly targeted therapies for a wide range of indications.

As the company continues to work to target some of the world’s most pressing medical conditions, it’s becoming a strong play to consider.

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

Finally, Seelos Therapeutics is focused on developing therapies for rare conditions affecting the central nervous system. Most recently, the company announced positive in-vivo data showing the down-regulation of SNCA mRNA and protein expression in a study of its drug SLS-004.

The company reported that a single dose of the drug resulted in a 27% reduction in SNCA mRNA and a 40% reduction in the SNCA protein expression.

That’s great news for the company and all involved. After all, should the company prove that its treatment has the ability to address rare conditions of the central nervous system, it will prove to be the goose that lays the golden eggs.

All told, SEEL is a stock that’s worth a place on your watchlist.

Final Thoughts

All in all, choosing winners in the biotechnology space can be difficult. Nonetheless, it’s important to focus on companies that are working to make a meaningful difference in markets that have the ability to generate significant revenues.

In my opinion, the biotech stocks above represent some of the biggest opportunities in the biotech space at the moment.

CNA Finance is not an investment advisor or broker dealer. This article is the result of a financial relationship between CNA Finance and Silo Pharma. Trading in penny stocks involves significant risk and can result in the loss of capital.