Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Gains & Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Falls on Acquisition News

Today brought a big win for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), after Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it would be acquiring the company, pointing to the more than three billion people that actively play video games today as one of the prime reasons for the acquisition.

Here’s what’s happening:

MSFT Announces the Acquisition of ATVI

In the press release, Microsoft said that gaming is now the largest and fastest-growing form of entertainment. As a result of the popularity of the industry, it made the decision to acquire one of the world’s leaders in game development and interactive entertainment content.

Of course, Microsoft expects that the acquisition will accelerate the growth of its gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud, and will provide the building blocks for the company’s involvement in the metaverse.

As a result of the planned acquisition, Microsoft will soon have ownership of game titles including Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush.

The acquisition comes with a total price tag of $68.7 billion at $95 per share. The transaction will take place in 100% cash and will be inclusive of Activision Blizzard’s net cash. Once the deal closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third largest gaming company by revenue.

In a statement, Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO at MSFT, had the following to offer:

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms. We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”

The above statement was followed up by Phil Spencer, CEO at Microsoft Gaming. Here’s what he had to say:

“Players everywhere love Activision Blizzard games, and we believe the creative teams have their best work in front of them. Together we will build a future where people can play the games they want, virtually anywhere they want.”

Finally, Bobby Kotick, CEO at ATVI, had closed with the following:

“For more than 30 years our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most successful games. The combination of Activision Blizzard’s world-class talent and extraordinary franchises with Microsoft’s technology, distribution, access to talent, ambitious vision and shared commitment to gaming and inclusion will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that in the entertainment industry, gaming is taking over, and Microsoft sees that clearly. Satya Nadella has turned Microsoft around, and this move is yet another move that the CEO may get some harsh words over, but has the potential to be a massive win in the long run. On the ATVI side, investors are clearly happy as the acquisition offers a significant profit.