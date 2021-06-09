Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Stock: Here’s Why It’s Climbing

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is screaming for the top in the market this morning as the shorts are squeezed out of their positions. The gains in the stock seem to be the result of a mix of two things…

Clinical Data. The company recently released clinical data from two critically ill COVID-19 patients which is beginning to make its rounds through social media outlets. A Short Squeeze. Retail investors are getting tired of short positions cutting into their profitability. With all of the buzz on social media, they are pushing awareness of the stock and ultimately forcing a short squeeze.

Here’s what’s happening:

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

Positive Clinical Data

First and foremost, Aethlon Medical produced positive data last week, showing that its Hemopurifier is effective in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients. In fact, the data came from two patients, neither of which were expected to survive.

In the first case, the Hemopurifier developed by AEMD was used by a critically ill patient who tolerated it well, had no evidence of allergic reaction or any other major adverse events.

Shortly after the treatment, the patient was seen to have no demonstrable active virus circulating in the blood, which has been associated with disease severity and the development of multiple organ failure.

The patient also experienced improvements in CAC, lung injury, inflammation, and tissue injury, reflecting the fact that the Hemopurifier did what it was meant to do, remove exosomes with noxious microRNA cargo and contribute to the patient’s recovery.

In the second case, a 67-year old man with a history of coronary artery disease and newly diagnosed diabetes represented the first-ever demonstration of in vivo removal of SARS-CoV-2 virus from the blood of an infected patient. After a six hour Hemopurifier treatment without complication, the patient was placed on CRRT treatment. Unfortunately, the patient eventually passed away, but data from the patient was promising in the fact that the Hemopurifier developed by AEMD has the ability to treat COVID-19 infections.

The Short Squeeze

The fact is that Aethlon Medical may quickly become the next big meme stock. First and foremost last night and this morning, social media has been buzzing about the opportunity brought to the table and the heavy short interest on the stock that could result in massive growth over a very short period of time.

With more than 20% short interest on the stock and the retail community buzzing, the gains have the potential to become substantial very quickly.

We’ve seen what retail investors can do when they band together recently, with recent squeezes in AMC, GameStop, BlackBerry, and many more. Now, it seems as though AEMD is going to be the next ticker on the big short squeeze list.

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. Whether you’re looking at it from a short term or long term perspective AEMD stock is creating an opportunity. In the short term, the short squeeze has the potential to generate significant profits. Moreover, in the long term, positive clinical data suggests that the company will bring its Hemopurifier to market, representing a massive revenue opportunity. All in all, this stock is one to watch closely.