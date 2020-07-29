Ahieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Stock Rockets: Here’s Why

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) is rocketing in the market this morning, trading on gains of more than 43%. However, the company hasn’t issued any press releases or filed anything with the SEC. In fact, many on StockTwits are asking what’s happening. Well, here’s what’s happening:

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

ACHV Is Squeezing The Shorts

There doesn’t always have to be news to trigger a short squeeze, and Achieve Life Sciences is showing us that this morning. Prior to today’s trading session, the stock was trading with average short volume of around 35%. That’s incredibly high.

Read more at Alpha Stock News!