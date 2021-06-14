AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Stock Climbs On Ampligen Publication

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NASDAQ: AIM) is headed for the top in the premarket hours this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that its flagship drug, Ampligen, has been featured in a peer-reviewed publication surrounding the treatment of cancer patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Here’s what’s happening:

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

AIM Sees Strong Gains On Ampligen Feature

As mentioned above, AIM ImmunoTech is screaming for the top after the company announced that its drug Ampligen was featured in the peer-reviewed journal, Cancers. In the feature, the authors pointed to the drug as a potential treatment option for cancer patients who have contracted the COVID-19 infection.

In the publication, the study’s authors said that Ampligen has the potential to reduce the severity of the deadly respiratory COVID-19 disease, which has resulted in nearly 4 million deaths around the world.

According to the data presented in the publication, Ampligen activated the innate and the adaptive immune systems by activating a cascade of actions in human pancreatic cancer cells. These included:

Stimulation of interferon regulatory factors and activation of the interferon signaling pathway

Production of immunomodulatory activity

Induction of the expression of MHC class I and II histocompatibility



The article, titled “Rintatolimod Induces Antiviral Activities in Human Pancreatic Cancer Cells: Opening for an Anti-COVID-19 Opportunity in Cancer Patients?” is available here.

Aside from the peer-reviewed journal publication, AIM also reminded investors of a previously granted patent in the Netherlands. The patent covers the use of Ampligen as a combination cancer therapy with checkpoint blockade inhibitors. That patent will remain active until December 19, 2039.

In a statement, Professor C.H.J. van Eijck, had the following to offer:

I do think Ampligen fully deserves to be developed for potential approval in the treatment of viral infections, including COVID-19. The stimulation of the innate immunity by Ampligen is potentially important in combating aggressive viral infections and could save many lives.

The above statement was followed up by Thomas K. Equals, CEO at AIM. Here’s what he had to offer:

AIM is extremely pleased with the tremendous progress we are making in the Netherlands to advance Ampligen as a therapeutic. Prof. van Eijck and his team are preeminent in their field. The data they present is compelling. Also, this patent issuance by the Netherlands is another successful step in our drug development program.

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

The Bottom Line

All in all, the news released today was overwhelmingly positive, but it’s just another point of inflection that shows the company is onto something with Ampligen. The drug focuses on giving the human body the ability to use the tools it already possesses to ward off significant illnesses, up to and including various forms of cancers.

Now, data is proving that the activation of the body’s innate immune system through the use of Ampligen may also be a significant step in the right direction for cancer patients with COVID-19.

All in all, AIM is on the right track with the treatment and will likely continue to produce compelling data ahead, making the stock one to watch very closely.