AIM Stock: AIM ImmunoTech Climbs On Orphan Drug Designation

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: AIM) is making its way for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA surrounding its lead drug, Ampligen. Here’s what’s happening.

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Orphan Drug Designation

In the press release, AIM ImmunoTech said that it received Orphan Drug Designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration. The Designation was granted to Ampligen as a potential option for patients with Pancreatic cancer.

The Designation comes after the company announced significantly positive pancreatic cancer survival results from a multi-year Early Access Program conducted in the Netherlands. Importantly, Overall Survival was approximately two-fold higher with Ampligen when compared to the historical control cohort.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Thomas K Equels, CEO at AIM, had the following to offer:

This study data demonstrates that Ampligen has the potential to extend the survival rates of people suffering with pancreatic cancer significantly when compared to the traditional standard of care for this deadly disease.

Why Investors Are So Excited

The news issued today was overwhelmingly exciting for AIM investors, and for multiple good reasons. First and foremost, Orphan Drug Designation is a big deal. Not only does the status provide the company with market exclusivity upon approval for a period of seven years, it also provides the company with increased support from the FDA, which will help in pushing Ampligen toward approval.

Moreover, the Pancreatic cancer market is a massive one, and in the United States, the condition is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths. In fact, the market is expected to grow to be worth more than $4 billion annually over the next few years.

Keep in mind, AIM stock trades with a market cap of well under $100 million. As a result, it doesn’t need the lion’s share of the pancreatic cancer market to generate meaningful revenue. In fact, just a small sliver of the pancreatic cancer market would generate significant revenue for AIM and its investors. Considering the overwhelmingly positive data from the Early Access Program, tackling a small percentage of this market should be relatively simple for AIM ImmunoTech.

What Analysts Think About AIM Stock

According to TipRanks, there’s only one analyst covering AIM stock. However, that analyst has an overwhelmingly positive opinion.

TipRanks says that the analyst has a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $5. Considering the current price of around $3 per share, that suggests that there’s plenty of room for growth ahead.

Keep in mind that it’s never a good idea to blindly follow the opinions of others, even analysts. However, it is wise to use analyst opinions to validate your own.

Risks to Consider Before Buying AIM Stock

If you plan on purchasing any stock, or any other investment for that matter, you’re going to need to be willing to accept risk. In terms of AIM stock, some of the most significant risks to consider include:

Capital Risk . AIM ImmunoTech isn’t operating at a profit at the moment. As a result, it may need to tap the market for additional funding to stay alive while it continues to seek valuable indication approvals for Ampligen. Should this take place, dilution will likely be the result.

. AIM ImmunoTech isn’t operating at a profit at the moment. As a result, it may need to tap the market for additional funding to stay alive while it continues to seek valuable indication approvals for Ampligen. Should this take place, dilution will likely be the result. Clinical Risk . Clinical trials don’t always go right. In many cases, the trials fail, leading to significant declines for the stock. In the case of AIM stock, it’s important that investors are ready for anything, including a clinical failure that could result in significant losses.

. Clinical trials don’t always go right. In many cases, the trials fail, leading to significant declines for the stock. In the case of AIM stock, it’s important that investors are ready for anything, including a clinical failure that could result in significant losses. Regulatory Risk . In order for AIM ImmunoTech to sell its products, it must receive approval from regulatory agencies. Ultimately, even if the data seems positive, regulatory authorities may have another view. Should regulatory authorities reject the company’s applications for commercialization, significant losses could be the result.

. In order for AIM ImmunoTech to sell its products, it must receive approval from regulatory agencies. Ultimately, even if the data seems positive, regulatory authorities may have another view. Should regulatory authorities reject the company’s applications for commercialization, significant losses could be the result. Commercial Risk. Finally, commercial risk is one to consider. Even with approval, AIM will have to be able to sell Ampligen. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been able to do so very well with the CFS indication, but there are some holds on that. Ultimately, selling in the CFS market may not be profitable. Nonetheless, if the company were to gain approval in the oncology space, it will need to successfully commercialize Ampligen. Should sales go slower than expected, investors may push the stock down.

Final Thoughts

There are always risks, no matter where you invest. So, the risk section above was not intended to scare you off. The fact of the matter is that the news released by AIM ImmunoTech this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive.

Don’t forget, Ampligen was 200% more effective than the current standard of care among this patient population. That’s a massive improvement. This, combined with the Orphan Drug Designation announcement made this morning suggests that AIM is onto something and those who own AIM stock are in for significant growth ahead.