Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) Stock Rockets On Data

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) is running for the top in the market this morning, trading on gains that are better stated in multiples than in percentages. The gains come after the company announced positive data from its lead drug candidate. Here’s what’s going on:

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

ATHE Stock Climbs On Data

In the press release, Alterity Therapeutics announced data from its lead drug candidate, ATH434. Importantly, this data has been selected for presentation at the 2020 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders as well as the American Neurolotical Association’s 2020 Annual Meeting.

Read more at Alpha Stock News!