Alzamed Neuro (ALZN) Stock Flies On Alzheimer’s Data

Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced positive results surrounding an experimental therapy for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Here’s the scoop.

ALZN Announces Positive Alzheimer’s Data

In the press release, Alzamed Neuro said that it has received positive toxicology results for AL002 in a good laboratory practices toxicology study using a transgenic mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease.

ALZN went on to say that the study was conducted by Charles River Laboratories where a group of mice were given single injections of AL002 on days 1, 30, 50, 70, and 90. Then, between 75 and 90 days after dosing, potential toxicity and reversibility of findings wer assessed, resulting in positive data.

AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s.

In a statement, Stephan Jackman, CEO at ALZN, had the following to offer:

The positive GLP toxicology results represent a key milestone for Alzamend as we continue to advance our proprietary pipeline. We believe AL002 could potentially reverse the effects of Alzheimer’s disease. We look forward to providing more details on the timeline and market opportunity as we prepare for the submission of our Pre-Investigational New Drug Application for AL002 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the near future.

This News Is Massive

The news issued by Alzamed Neuro this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. With toxicity not expected to be an issue, the company will likely be pushing for in-human studies relatively soon. If those go well, the sky’s the limit with ALZ002.

After all, while there are multiple treatments for Alzheimer’s disease on the market today, they are known to lack efficacy.

If ALZ002 does what it’s expected to do, it could quickly become the leading option on the market. Today’s news serves to underscore the opportunity, setting the stage for tremendous growth ahead.

Final Thoughts

All told, ALZN investors have to be excited today. With positive toxicity results, further development is likely around the corner. Should that continue to go well, and the treatment make it through regulatory scrutiny, the company has the potential to become a major player in an industry that’s expected to be worth more than $6.6 billion by 2026.