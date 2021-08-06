Athersys (ATHX) Stock Climbs On ARDS Data

Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) is headed for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that its partner, HEALIOS, has released topline positive data from a clinical trial in patients with COVID-induced ARDS. Here’s what’s happening:

ATHX Stock Climbs On ARDS Data

In the press release, Athersys said HEALIOS released data from its ONE-BRIDGE clinical trial. The trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MultiStem cell therapy in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS.

In the release, ATHX said that the ONE-BRIDGE study in Japan is an open-label trial with two patient cohorts. The first of these cohorts included 30 pneumonia-induced ARDS subjects including treatment and registry groups. The second cohort included five COVID-induced ARDS subjects.

The company went on to say that HEALIOS reported favorable topline results for both cohorts relative to the registry and expectations for these patients. This data included the primary endpoint of ventilator-free days and the secondary endpoint of 90-day mortality.

These data are in line with the results from Athersys’s placebo-controlled MUST-ARDS study, which was conducted with a similar patient population in the United States and the UK.

In a statement, William Lehman, Jr., President and Interim CEO at ATHX, had the following to offer:

We are excited by the results reported by our partner, Healios. We continue to believe that MultiStem administration can have a meaningful therapeutic impact for ARDS patients. We look forward to continuing to support Healios as it moves the ARDS program forward in Japan and as we make progress elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

All told, the news released by Athersys this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. After all, MultiStem therapy has been shown to improve outcomes for patients with ARDS, whether the condition is induced by pneumonia or COVID-19.

Considering the fact that ARDS is the complication that leads to most COVID-19-related deaths, and is a serious complication often associated with pneumonia, the company is clearly onto something big here, making ATHX stock one to watch closely.