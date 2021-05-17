Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is up more than 6% in the premarket this morning, following up on the significant gains seen from the stock Friday. The gains started when the company announced its results for the fiscal first quarter of 2021.

Here’s what’s happening:

ATOS Stock Gains Big On Q1 Progress

In the press release, Atossa Therapeutics focused its message around significant moves made in the first quarter that set the stage for several catalysts ahead while placing the company on a strong financial foundation, exciting investors.

First and foremost, the company pointed to the fact that it has completed its Phase 2 clinical study of oral Endoxifen administered in the “window of opportunity” between diagnosis of breast cancer and surgery. Of course, the results were positive and the Endoxifen program will continue to accelerate moving forward.

ATOS also pointed to the fact that positive results were reported surrounding its 24-month Expanded Access program where a single-patient was treated with Endoxifen in a real-life setting ro breast cancer. Importantly, the patient had no side effects and suffered no recurrence of cancer. Moreover, there were no safety or tolerability concerns associated with the patient treated in the program.

Moreover, there’s another Expanded Access program on the horizon as the company received a “Safe to Proceed” letter from the FDA that will allow it to treat a patient with ovarian cancer in a real-world setting with Endoxifen.

The company also excited investors with COVID-19 news, reminding investors that the Phase 1 study of AT-301, a treatment for patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19, went overwhelmingly well.

Finally, the company reminded investors of financial transactions in the quarter that resulted in it raising $136 million from December 2020 through the end of the first quarter. As a result, the company ended the first quarter with $137.7 million in cash in the bank.

In a statement, Dr. Steven Quay, President and CEO at ATOS, had the following to offer:

During the first quarter of 2021 we continued our two key development programs, namely our Phase 2 study of oral Endoxifen for the ‘window of opportunity’ between diagnosis of breast cancer and surgery and our Phase 1 study of AT-301 nasal spray for at-home use for patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19. In addition, we continued our ongoing expanded access program with Endoxifen in which the drug continues to be well tolerated and breast cancer recurrence has not been seen clinically. We also received an important authorization from the FDA for an additional expanded access treatment program in an ovarian cancer patient. Combined with very encouraging results in our COVID-19 program with AT-301 nasal spray, we continued to make great progress over the quarter. In the meantime, we leveraged favorable conditions in the capital markets to strengthen our balance sheet over the last few months placing Atossa in a good position to execute on these and potential additional business opportunities during the remainder of 2021. As a result, we are diligently moving our existing programs forward, while actively exploring the possibility for strategic expansion into other areas where we might see near-term milestones and results. We look forward to continuing to update our stockholders on these opportunities as they develop.

The Bottom Line

There’s a good reason for all the excitement surrounding Atossa Genetics. First and foremost, Endoxifen has been studied in multiple settings, and each time, the studies generate positive results. With the recent completion of the Phase 2 trial, the company is moving into pivotal stages, which are generally jam-packed with catalysts, setting the stage for significant growth ahead.

Moreover, the company’s work in the COVID-19 space is yielding positive results, and this work isn’t expected to slow at all. Add in the fact that ATOS has more than $137 million in the bank, and a clearly strong financial foundation sets the stage for even more growth ahead.

All in all, ATOS seems to be making the right moves at the right time, making the stock one that simply shouldn’t be ignored.