BCRX Stock: Climbing on FDA Approval

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is making its way for the top in the market again this morning. However, the short squeeze is done. So, what’s the deal? Why is the stock climbing after squeezing the shorts?

It all has to do with an FDA approval.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval

As mentioned above, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is climbing in the market this morning after announcing an FDA approval.

In a press release, BCRX said that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) surrounding RAPIVAB.

The sNDA approval expands the company’s patient population, now addressing patients with acute uncomplicated influenza six months and older who have been symptomatic for more than two days.

Before the sNDA approval, the treatment was approved for patients two years and older.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Dr. William Sheridan, CMO at BCRX, had the following to offer:

Influenza can have serious and deadly consequences and we are very pleased that the FDA has extended the approved indication for RAPIVAB to include patients as young as six months. These patients can be among those at greatest risk for severe outcomes and RAPIVAB is an important antiviral with proven benefits.

What Analysts Think About BCRX Stock

All in all, analysts like what they see when they look at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. In fact, there are currently 10 analysts on Wall Street weighing in on the company’s stock. Of the 10 analysts, eight rate the stock a buy while two rate the stock a hold.

Price targets on the stock range from $9 per share to $16 per share, with a media price target of $11.44. While the median to high price targets represent the potential for strong gains, I believe these price targets are outdated, not taking recent news into account. As a result, I’m expecting to see analysts increase their price target relatively soon.

Risks to Consider Before Buying BCRX Stock

If you’re going to buy BCRX stock, or any other stock for that matter, you’re going to have to be willing to accept risk. After all, risk will always be part of investing. When it comes to BCRX, the most significant risks include:

Profitability . BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is still a long way off from profitability. While it has plenty of money in the bank right now, if it can’t reach profitability before that money runs out, the company will likely look to capital markets to raise funds, ultimately leading to dilution and declines.

. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is still a long way off from profitability. While it has plenty of money in the bank right now, if it can’t reach profitability before that money runs out, the company will likely look to capital markets to raise funds, ultimately leading to dilution and declines. Commercialization Risk . While BCRX does have therapeutics on the market, the next step is selling these therapeutics. If the patient populations targeted by these therapeutics aren’t interested in using them, reaching profitability will never happen and significant declines are ahead.

. While BCRX does have therapeutics on the market, the next step is selling these therapeutics. If the patient populations targeted by these therapeutics aren’t interested in using them, reaching profitability will never happen and significant declines are ahead. Penny. Finally, BCRX stock is a penny stock and is at the mercy of the high levels of volatility we see in stocks within this category. This volatility makes it difficult to determine when the best time to enter or exit positions may be, which could result in significant losses.

Final Thoughts

While there are risks to consider before buying into BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, there’s no such thing as an investment without risk. All in all, things are looking great for the stock.

Ultimately, this sNDA approval will expand the company’s audience, likely leading to expanded revenue. Moreover, the company has a couple of drugs in its pipeline with blockbuster potential. All in all, BCRX stock could see dramatic gains ahead.