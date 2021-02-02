BCRX Stock: The Short Squeeze & Beyond

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) became a hot topic of conversation yesterday when the Reddit group, Wall Street Bets, latched on, waging war against biotechnology short sellers. While the short squeeze in and of itself is exciting, BCRX stock is much more than a short squeeze target.

The fact is that the company’s recent approvals in HAE in the United States and Japan, along with the money it has in the bank and other candidates it has in its pipeline set the stage for potentially dramatic growth beyond the short squeeze.

The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Short Squeeze

We went into this in a bit of detail yesterday here, so I’m not going to go into too much detail today. Nonetheless, the Reddit group that has been sending GameStop and others for the top has essentially waged a war on hedge funds that short biotech stocks, a type of stock that’s shorted often.

The group’s first short squeeze in the space started yesterday, when the group squeezed the shorts out of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. It was a strong play too. Short volume on the stock is pretty high, and of the 175 million share float, 124 million shares are held by institutions, meaning that they likely can’t sell anytime soon, making only 51 million shares available to trade.

So, the heavy short interest, in combination with few shares available to trade, suggests that BCRX stock is indeed a great short target.

Why This May Be a Great Stock to Hold Beyond the Squeeze

Sure, the short squeeze is exciting. However, the real story surrounding BCRX stock is its long-term potential. In fact, there are several reasons to be excited here:

Orladeyo. Orladeyo is a drug BioCryst Pharmaceuticals developed for the treatment of HAE, a rare condition with few treatment options. In fact, Orladeyo is the first orally available drug to hit the market, one that’s worth more than $2 billion per year. Factor D. BCRX has another candidate know as Factor D that could become the next big blockbuster drug. The company is targeting PNH, a rare blood disorder, as an indication for the treatment, but has six other targets like lupus and IGA nephropathy that it plans on attacking later down the line. The data surrounding the drug has been overwhelmingly positive, and considering the multi-billion dollar revenue potential it brings to the table, it’s the drug in the company’s pipeline that’s most exciting in my view. Galidesivir. Another drug in the company’s pipeline, Galidesivir provides 90% protection against Ebola when given within three days of being exposed. Moreover, Galidesivir has shown promise in the prevention of other ailments, including zika, yellow fever, and others. FOP. FOP is a rare condition that slowly and painfully cripples children by fusing their joints together with excess bone, causing most patients to be wheelchair dependent by age 11. While this isn’t a big money maker, there’s a feel good effect when it comes to investing in BCRX because of the drug. Insider Ownership. Anthony Doyle joined BCRX as the CFO of the company in April of last year. When he did, he dug $220,320 out of his own pocket, buying shares and aligning his interest with the company. That’s about a full year of after-tax salary, an investment that’s hard to ignore. No More Dilution. Finally, management at the company has made it clear that they have the funding to get through 2022 and into 2023. By then, Orladeyo should be producing plenty of revenue and other treatment options may be beginning to hit the market. As a result, there’s no dilution in the near term and may never be dilution again in the company’s future.

What Analysts Think About BCRX Stock

At the moment, 10 analysts cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ stock, eight of which have a Buy rating and two of which have a Hold rating. Price targets range from $9 to $16 per share, with a median price target of $11.44.

While the price targets aren’t that appealing, it’s worth mentioning that these targets were largely announced prior to US and Japan approvals of Orladeyo. As such, with approvals in mind, these targets should be revised upward relatively soon.

Nonetheless, it’s never a good idea to invest blindly based on the opinion of any expert. While analyst opinions are fun to look into, they should be used as nothing more than a source of validation for your own opinions.

Risks to Consider Before Buying BCRX Stock

If you’re going to invest, risk is going to be part of the process. That’s no different with BCRX. Before diving into the stock, you should consider the following risks:

Commercial Risks . Orladeyo was recently approved in the United States and Japan. Now, the challenge is going to be selling the drug. There have been plenty of approvals of drugs that simply failed in commercialization. As such, this is always a risk. If BCRX isn’t able to sell its treatments, it will never become profitable.

. Orladeyo was recently approved in the United States and Japan. Now, the challenge is going to be selling the drug. There have been plenty of approvals of drugs that simply failed in commercialization. As such, this is always a risk. If BCRX isn’t able to sell its treatments, it will never become profitable. Development & Regulatory Risks. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has several therapeutics in its pipeline. Should one of these treatments fail in clinical trials or be rejected by regulators, significant declines could be the result.

Final Thoughts

While there are risks present in any investment decision you make, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock is a promising option. The fact of the matter is that with recent approvals, the company is moving into commercial stages.

Moreover, it has multiple candidates that have the potential to be strong drivers of revenue down the road.

All in all, we’re seeing a short squeeze on the stock, but that squeeze may have nothing on the long-term growth that we could see ahead. As such, BCRX stock is one for the watchlist.