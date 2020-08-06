Biocept (BIOC) Stock Heads For The Top On COVID-19 Testing News

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) is making a run for the top in the premarket hours this morning, trading on gains of well over 10%. The gains come after the comapny announced that it is in the process of developing a more accurate testing option for COVID-19. Here’s what’s going on:

BIOC Stock Heats Up On COVID-19 Testing News

In the press release, Biocept said that it has teamed up with Aegea Biotechnologies to develop a highly-sensitive PCR-based assay. The assay will be designed by Aegea to detect the COVID-19 virus.

