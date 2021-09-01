BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Heads Up On Sales News

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is screaming for the top in the premarket hours this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it has made a large sale to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS. Here’s what’s going on:

BCRX Announces Large US Government Purchase

In the press release, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals said that HHS has exercised its option to purchase an additional 10,000 doses of the company’s antiviral influenza therapy known as RAPIVAB. The deal will drive about $7 million in revenue for the company.

BCRX went on to explain that the RAPIVAB purchase by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response will supply the Strategic National Stockpile. This is the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and is built up for use in a public health emergency.

The order announced today is part of a larger, $34.7 million contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was awarded in 2018. The contract surrounds the procurement of up to 50,000 doses of RAPIVAB over a five-year period for the Strategic National Stockpile. Once the order is fulfilled, BCRX will have delivered 40,000 doses under the agreement.

In a statement, Dr. William Sheridan, CMO at BioCryst, had the following to offer:

The Strategic National Stockpile is an important line of defense in our efforts to ensure availability of critical medical assets to protect the health of Americans in the event of a public health emergency. We are pleased to provide additional doses of RAPIVAB to the SNS as we enter another influenza season of unpredictable severity.

Final Thoughts

All told, the news released by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. With the HHS deciding to exercise its option to purchase the additional doses, $7 million in revenue will make its way to the company’s books. Moreover, the exercised option further points to the importance of RAPIVAB, both in terms of national defense and in terms of the global healthcare industry. All told, BCRX stock is one to watch closely.