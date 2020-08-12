Boxlight (BOXL) Stock Runs for the Top on Samsung Partnership

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) is flying in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it has entered into a partnership with Samsung. Here’s what’s going on:

BOXL Stock Soars on Deal With Samsung

In the press release, Boxlight said that it has entered into a partnership with with Sasung Electronics America. Through the partnership, the two companies will bundle classroom displays, classroom software, and professional development for the education market.

