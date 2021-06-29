BSQUARE (BSQR) Stock Is Flying: Here’s Why

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) is running for the top in the market this morning, but if you’re looking for press releases or SEC filings that explain the run, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything. So, what’s the deal?

The move seems to be a concerted effort by retail investors to push the shorts out of their positions. Here’s what’s going on:

Retailers Band Behind BSQR

As mentioned above, BSQUARE is having a strong start to the trading session this morning, gaining more than 70% before the opening bell. However, with no news out, many are wondering what’s going on here.

Recently, there has been a bit of conversation surrounding the growing short interest on the stock over social media, and the fact that with such a tiny float, the stock could make a strong move for the top, which is exactly what we’re seeing this morning.

And the chatter makes sense.

Recently, there has been a pretty heavy spike in short interest on BSQR. At the same time, the stock does have an incredibly small float, with just over 11 million shares on the open market. Combine the two and mix in retail investor interest, and you end up with a dramatic run for the top.

What’s Ahead

This is the million-dollar question. With retailers jumping in on BSQUARE stock, we’re seeing dramatic gains. The big question is whether or not the upward movement will continue. That’s a difficult question to answer.

Should retailers continue to push the shorts out of their positions, there’s strong potential for the upward movement to continue. However at some point, profit taking will commence. So, only experienced traders should consider taking part in this run.