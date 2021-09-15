Camber Energy (CEI) Stock Continues Skyward

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) is headed up again in the market this morning, following up on the strong gains we’ve seen on the stock lately, and those gains have been significant. In fact, in the past week, the stock is up more than 50%.

Here’s what’s going on:

CEI Stock Climbs

As mentioned above, Camber Energy stock is up more than 50% over the past week and the stock is continuing up in the market this morning. So, what’s the news that’s driving the move?

There is none.

CEI stock has recently found itself as a central interest of retail investors in a meme stock frenzy. In fact, the strong gains that we’ve seen in the stock over the past week are the result of a short squeeze created by retail investors that are looking to push short sellers out of the ticker.

That move worked. At last count, short interest has fallen on the stock substantially, now sitting at just over five percent.

Is the Run Over?

That’s the million dollar question and truth be told, there’s no accurate way to answer it. You see, before the meme stock frenzy, most runs could be explained with a little bit of technical and/or fundamental data. However, there’s none of that to look at here.

What we do know is that investors are excited about the stock, and investor excitement about a stock that they believe will move for the top becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, resulting in high demand for the stock and the price of the stock making its way for the top.

While short interest on the stock has fallen substantially, more than 5% of shares are still held short, which isn’t an amazingly high number, but still gives enough ammunition to the retail community to push the stock higher.

So, with investor interest remaining on highs and shorts still being able to be squeezed out of their positions, there’s a good chance that the stock will continue in the upward direction, potentially throughout the rest of the week and maybe even further.

However, with no real news or data driving the move, it’s a crapshoot in my opinion; it really could go either way.

Final Thoughts

With the meme stock frenzy continuing, new opportunities are being born every day. When it comes to CEI, there’s no telling if the stock will continue for the top, but if investor interest continues riding on highs, there’s a very real possibility of continued gains ahead.