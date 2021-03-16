CANF Stock: Can-Fite BioPharma Climbs on Agreement

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN: CANF) is gaining big in the premarket hours this morning after announcing that it has entered into an agreement that could drive more than $40 million in revenue.

Here’s the scoop:

Can-Fite BioPharma Announces a New Agreement

In a press release issued early this morning, Can-Fite BioPharma said that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Ewopharma, a Switzerland-based company. The agreement surrounds Piclidenoson as a treatment for psoriasis patients as well as Namodenoson as a treatment for liver diseases with a key focus on hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer, as well as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.

CANF went on to explain that according to the terms of the agreement, it will receive an upfront payment of $2.25 million from Ewopharma, with up to $40.45 million in additional funds expected to be paid upon the achievement of regulatory and sales milestones.

The company is also eligible to receive royalties on net sales in the amount of 17.5%.

On the other side of the coin, Ewopharma will gain exclusive rights to commercialize Piclidenoson in Central Eastern European countries and Namodenoson in Central Eastern European Countries as well as Switzerland.

Moreover, CANF said Ewopharma has the right to extend the distribution agreement to new indications that the company may identify for its drug candidates.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Dr. Sari Fishman, VP of Business Development at Can-Fite, had the following to offer:

We are very pleased to enter into this distribution agreement with Ewopharma, a leader in pharmaceutical distribution in Eastern Europe. This is a high-value deal that brings Can-Fite non-dilutive funding, and upon regulatory approval, it gives our products immediate access and distribution in the European market.

The above statement was followed up by Dr. Shila Schneider, Business Development Manager at EwoPharma. Here’s what she had to offer:

We are honored to partner with Can-Fite and help bring their innovative and much needed new treatments to patients in our market in Central Eastern Europe and Switzerland. This is a key strategic deal with therapies complementing our portfolio in gastroenterology, oncology and immunology and reinforcing Ewopharma’s long-standing commitment to its entire region.

This Could Become a Big Short Squeeze

While the gains seen in CANF stock this morning are strong, they may just be beginning. The fact of the matter is that a short squeeze may be brewing here.

At the moment, CANF trades with short interest of around 23%, that’s incredibly heavy short interest and above the 20% threshold that I look for when looking for stocks with short squeeze potential.

Moreover, the stock trades with a public float of under 15 million shares. That’s important because it outlines the fact that the supply of shares of the company is relatively low. So, what we have is shorts that will lose money as the stock ticks up unless they buy shares, ultimately increasing demand. This is in combination with the fact that supplies are very low. As the law of supply and demand tells us, should this continue, prices could skyrocket.

What Analysts Think About CANF Stock

According to TipRanks, there aren’t many analysts covering Can-Fite BioPharma stock. In fact, there’s only one. However, that analyst has an overwhelmingly positive opinion of what to expect.

In fact, the one analyst that covers CANF rates the stock a Buy with a price target of $5. That price target suggests that there’s potential for well over 100% gains when compared to yesterday’s closing price.

Moreover, there’s no way this analysts opinion includes the news that was announced today. With the commercial agreement in mind, I’m expecting that the already impressive price target will be increased relatively soon.

Final Thoughts

The bottom line here is simple, CANF stock is representing a compelling opportunity. The company entered into a major commercialization agreement that has the potential to drive significant revenues through the door. At the same time, this heavily shorted stock with a low float seems primed for serious gains ahead. All told, CANF stock is one to watch closely.