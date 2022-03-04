CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Stock Climbs On Distribution Agreement News

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it has renewed a distribution agreement.

Here’s what’s happening:

CASI Announces Renewed Distribution Agreement

As mentioned above, CASI is having a great day in the market after announcing a distribution agreement renewal. The agreement is an exclusive one, under which, China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading will continue to be the sole distributor for the sale of EVOMELA for Injection in China.

In a statement, Larry Zhang, CASI’s Global President, had the following to offer:

“EVOMELA® has shown rapid revenue growth in the past three years and reached $30 million in 2021. In combination with the efforts of all CASI employees, cooperation with CRPCGIT has been tremendously valuable in achieving long-term growth. CRPCGIT provides reliable and efficient distribution services that significantly increase accessibility to EVOMELA® for physicians and patients. We look forward to our future collaboration.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that the news is overwhelmingly positive for CASI. The rapid revenue growth seen by EVOMELA in China has been overwhelmingly positive and keeping the momentum going is great news for the company and its investors.