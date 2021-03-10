CETX Stock: Cemtrex Flies on Analyst Note

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) is gaining big this morning, with the stock up over 70% early on. However, the company hasn’t issued any press releases or filed anything with the SEC. So, what’s the deal?

The movement in the stock seems to be the result of an analyst opinion. Here’s what’s going on:

Analysts Weigh in on Cemtrex

As mentioned above, Chemtrex is having an incredibly strong start to the trading session in the premarket hours this morning after an analyst shared his opinion of the stock. While the price target on the stock was reduced, the Buy rating was maintained and investors are excited. Here’s what we saw:

Price Target Reduced . Analyst Brian Kinstlinger lowered the price target on CETX from $3.50 to $2.75.

. Analyst Brian Kinstlinger lowered the price target on CETX from $3.50 to $2.75. Buy Rating Maintained . While Kinslinger reduced the price target on the stock, he maintained the Buy rating.

. While Kinslinger reduced the price target on the stock, he maintained the Buy rating. Demand. Kinstlinger said that the demand for CETX security systems was pressured for the quarter ending in December. He went on to say that these trends also persisted in the first quarter. Nonetheless, the analyst believes that demand will recover in the second quarter, setting the stage for growth ahead.

While the price target on the stock was reduced, the Buy rating was maintained. Moreover, the analyst believes that the demand for the company’s products is likely to make a rebound soon. So, it’s not surprising to see that investors are excited.

So, is that worth a more than 70% gain?

Sure it is, especially when we’re talking about a stock with a public float of under 18 million shares. Ultimately, the analyst note put the stock on several watchlists. With such a short supply of shares, and increasing demand, it only makes sense that we’re seeing significant gains in the value of the stock this morning.

What Is Cemtrex

Cemtrex is a technology company that’s aimed at changing the way we work and improving security for corporations. The company has developed work stations that are designed to enhance comfort while streamlining productivity.

Cemtrex is also involved in security, with a security camera and platform product that’s expected to see increased demand throughout the year.

Ultimately, Cemtrex is a tech company with a focus on business and safety.

What Analysts Think About CETX Stock

At the moment, Kinstlinger is the only analyst covering CETX stock. However, he maintains an overwhelmingly positive opinion. With a Buy rating and a $2.75 price target, the analyst suggests there’s potential for more than 50% growth over yesterday’s closing price.

Final Thoughts

Analyst opinions tend to move the market often, as we’re seeing this morning with CETX. However, it’s important to remember that you should never blindly follow the opinions of analysts. After all, many have a vested interest in the success of stocks they cover.

Nonetheless, with analysts weighing in on this ultra-tiny float stock in a positive way, it only makes sense that we’re seeing dramatic gains in the price this morning, making CETX stock one to watch closely.