China Finance Online (JRJC) Stock Flies On Dow Jones Partnership

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ: JRJC) stock is making a run for the top in the market this morning, trading on gains of around 300% before the opening bell. The gains come after the company announced that it entered into a partnership with Dow Jones. Here’s what’s going on:

JRJC Stock Rockets On Dow Jones Partnership

In the press release, China Finance Online announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Dow Jones. As a result of the agreement, Dow Jones will provide the company with access to a sub-set of its Chinese language newswire services.

