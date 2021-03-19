CLVS Stock Climbs 18%+: Here’s Why

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) is headed for the top in the market this morning after presenting data. The data demonstrated strong efficacy and safety of the company’s flagship candidate, Rubraca.

Here’s what’s happening:

Clovis Oncology Announces Positive Data

In the press release, Clovis oncology announced the first presentation of data from its Phase 3 ARIEL4 study of Rubraca. The presentation will take place today at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer.

Importantly, in the press release, CLVS said that Rubraca, also known as rucaparib, significantly improved progression free survival, or PFS, compared to standard of care chemotherapy. This included platinum-based chemotherapy.

During the study, the treatment was provided to patients with advanced, relapsed ovarian cancer and a deleterious BRCA mutation who have received two or more prior lines of therapy.

While the data is already impressive, when you consider the fact that CLVS only enrolled patients that have been heavily pretreated, with those treatments not working, the data becomes that much more jaw dropping.

The company went on to say that Dr. Kristeleit will present the data in a presentation called, “Rucaparib versus chemotherapy in patients with advanced, relapsed ovarian cancer and a deleterious BRCA mutation: efficacy and safety from ARIEL4, a randomized Phase 3 study.”

If you would like to view the presentation, click here.

In a statement, Dr. Rebecca Kristeleit, Co-Coordinating investigator for the Clovis Oncology clinical trial and Consultant Medical Oncology at Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, had the following to offer:

Data from the ARIEL4 study meaningfully enhance our understanding about the role of Rubraca among women with BRCA mutation-positive relapsed ovarian cancer, as well as the clinical relevance of BRCA reversion mutations.

This is important because women with more advanced disease have fewer treatment options, and it is increasingly important to understand how specific mutations affect treatment outcomes.

What Analysts Think About CLVS Stock

According to TipRanks, there are three analysts covering Clovis Oncology, one that rates it a Buy, with two rating it a Hold. However, the most impressive part of analyst opinions here has to do with the price target on the stock.

Price targets currently range from $5.75 to $13, with a median of $9.38. That price target represents the potential for dramatic gains ahead.

Final Thoughts

All in all, CLVS stock is quickly becoming one to watch. The data announced today is sufficient to move forward with applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies around the world. As a result, the company may push for commercialization relatively soon, changing the game and opening the door to opportunity ahead.