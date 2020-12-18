CNSP Stock: CNS Pharmaceuticals Will Begin Phase 2 Trials

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) is flying in the market this morning, and for good reason. Yesterday, the company announced that the FDA has approved an Investigational New Drug Application, IND. Then, the company had a call this morning at 8:30 to discuss the opportunity.

So, it’s no surprise that investors are excited. Here’s what’s happening:

CNS Pharmaceuticals Receives IND Approval

As mentioned above, CNS Pharmaceuticals said in a press release yesterday that the FDA has approved its IND. The IND surrounded the company’s lead product candidate, Berubicin.

Berubicin is currently under development as a potential option for patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).

As a result of the IND approval, the company plans on initiating a Phase 2 trial surrounding the treatment. In the trial, the company will assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of the treatment in GBM patients.

GNSP said that it plans on initiating the clinical trial in the first quarter of 2021. All patients in the trial will have failed first-line therapy.

Management Commentary

In a statement, John Climaco, CEO at CNSP, had the following to offer:

Since becoming a public company, our clear focus has been on advancing the clinical development of Berubicin. We will now rapidly move to initiate our Phase 2 trial of Berubicin for adults with GBM and expect to begin enrolling patients in the first quarter of next year. The Company will transform within the next several months as Berubicin becomes the subject of up to three active clinical trials, which include our randomized, controlled Phase 2 trial in the U.S., and 2 trials planned by our sublicensee WPD in Poland. We are entering an area with significant unmet medical need since the current treatment paradigm for GBM remains bleak, as this aggressive and currently incurable form of brain cancer continues to claim high mortality rates. We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us as we continue our mission to improve patient outcomes for GBM and build on the promising results demonstrated by Berubicin in its Phase 1 clinical trial.

Why Investors Are So Excited

This news is huge. Think about it, with the approval of the IND, CNS Pharmaceuticals will be moving forward with a Phase 2 clinical trial in the first quarter of next year. Don’t forget, we’re in the final weeks of the last quarter of 2020!

So, investors have plenty of catalysts to look forward to.

Moreover, the GBM market is a massive one. By 2027, experts expect the market to grow to be worth more than $1.4 billion annually.

CNSP stock trades with a company of around $40 million. Tapping into a multi-billion dollar annual market sets the stage for a tremendous opportunity ahead. If the trial goes well, and data continues to be positive, this tiny company will tap into a huge market, and it doesn’t need the lion’s share. Even a small percentage of the GBM market would represent significant revenue for CNSP.

At the same time, CNSP trades with an ultra-tiny float, well under 10 million. As a result, when demand comes in for the stock, there’s not a ton of supply to fill it, leading to dramatic growth. Add in the fact that the stock has traded with some pretty heavy short interest recently, and it looks like we’re sitting right in the middle of a short squeeze.

What Analysts Think About CNSP Stock

According to TipRanks, there’s only one analyst covering CNS Pharmaceuticals stock at the moment. However, the coverage is positive.

The analyst rates the stock a Buy with a price target of $7 per share. That price target insinuates that there’s strong potential for gains in multiples here.

While it’s never a good idea to blindly follow the opinions of analysts, it is wise to use analyst opinions as a service to validate your own.

Risks to Consider Before Buying CNSP Stock

Any time you make an investment, you’re accepting the risks that come along with that investment. Purchasing CNSP stock is no different. Before diving in, you should consider the following risks.

Penny Stock Risks . First and foremost, CNSP is a penny stock. As a penny stock it comes with added risk. Volatility is high among the pennies. Moreover, these stocks represent companies that have not proven their ability to take over their respective markets and are largely based in speculation, creating a risk of significant losses.

. First and foremost, CNSP is a penny stock. As a penny stock it comes with added risk. Volatility is high among the pennies. Moreover, these stocks represent companies that have not proven their ability to take over their respective markets and are largely based in speculation, creating a risk of significant losses. Dilution Risk . CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotech stock. That means that the company is unable to generate revenue from the sale of its products. Should the money it has in the bank not be enough to fund the continued development of its therapies until the point they reach commercialization, if they ever do, there’s a strong chance of dilution as a result of the company selling newly issued shares to raise capital.

. CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotech stock. That means that the company is unable to generate revenue from the sale of its products. Should the money it has in the bank not be enough to fund the continued development of its therapies until the point they reach commercialization, if they ever do, there’s a strong chance of dilution as a result of the company selling newly issued shares to raise capital. Clinical Risk . CNSP is dependent on its therapeutic candidates making it through development and into commercialization. However, clinical trials fail all the time. Should the Phase 2, or any other trial the company works on in the future fail to meet its primary endpoint, significant losses will be the result.

. CNSP is dependent on its therapeutic candidates making it through development and into commercialization. However, clinical trials fail all the time. Should the Phase 2, or any other trial the company works on in the future fail to meet its primary endpoint, significant losses will be the result. Regulatory Risk. Finally, regulatory approval is required for commercialization. Even if the data seems positive, the FDA and other regulatory agencies may find holes in the data, which could result in a rejection of commercialization applications. Should this be the case, CNSP stock will take a big hit.

Final Thoughts

While an investment in CNS Pharmaceuticals is a risky endeavor, it also has the potential to be an overwhelmingly profitable one. Keep in mind, at one point, Gilead Sciences was a penny stock, as is the case for most major pharmaceutical companies on the market today.

Considering compelling early data, there’s no reason to expect anything less in future trials, and if the drug does make it to market, it could become the goose that lays the golden eggs for those that own CNSP stock.