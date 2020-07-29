COVID-19 Stocks To Buy In 2020

At one point, we thought that the COVID-19 pandemic was getting behind us. After being locked down in our homes and distanced from our loved ones for more than a month, case counts started declining. The economy began to reopen. The skies were incredibly blue.

Unfortunately, as we started to venture out of our homes, dark clouds rolled in once again. Today, COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing, reaching record daily numbers in various states across the country.

The need for viable vaccines and treatments has never been more clear.

The good news is that there are several companies working to develop vaccine and treatment options. That’s not only good for the global community and the global economy, it’s great for investors.

