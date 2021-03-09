EARS Stock: Auris Medical May Be the Next Big Short Squeeze

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARS) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, but with no press releases or SEC filings, many are wondering why the stock is climbing.

It seems as though the retail investing community is getting behind the company, and with relatively heavy short interest on the stock, a short squeeze may soon be in play. Here’s what’s going on:

What Is Auris Medical?

Auris Medical is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. As the ticker of the stock would suggest, the company is focused on the development of products to assist consumers with ear and hearing issues.

Some of the key issues the company is targeting include tinnitus and vertigo.

At the moment, EARS has five clinical-stage products, four of which are designed to solve middle ear problems. Over the years, the company has become experts on administering therapy via nasal spray as it addresses issues with the Eustachian tube, which connects the nose to the middle ear.

Why is that important?

Well, the company discovered a new nasal spray known as AM-301, which mechanically shields the nose from pollens and viruses. You probably get where we’re going here.

This could be a big COVID-19 play. Moreover, AM-301 has no active chemical and is not a drug. As a result, it may receive approval quickly from the FDA, some on social media suggest that approval could come as quickly as the second quarter.

Should approval happen, consumers may look to AM-301 as a potential option to protect against COVID-19. Keep in mind, this isn’t a drug, but it does protect the user from pollens and viruses.

EARS seems to have serious confidence in the nasal spray too. In fact, the company has two patent applications pending and recently announced the spinoff of Altamira Medical. Altamira is set up to quickly market, manufacture, and distribute AM-301 if, and when, it becomes available.

All told, investors are realizing that AM-301 has serious potential to generate significant revenues in this calendar year!

Retail Investors Band Behind EARS Stock

At the same time, the retail investor interest may lead to a short squeeze. Keep in mind that at yesterday’s close, EARS stock was trading with a short percent of the float at 25%. That’s very high.

Ultimately, when highly-shorted stocks tick up, those who short the stock lose money. So, they run to cover, which means that they buy shares.

We’ve seen what short squeezes can do to prices with stocks like GameStop and Express flying as the Wall Street Bets crew grabbed onto the tickers. Now, Auris Medical stock may be the next big short squeeze as retail investors are realizing that there’s a huge potential opportunity here.

Final Thoughts

All in all, Auris Medical stock is one to watch closely. Not only does the company have five candidates in the clinic that could become blockbuster products, it seems to be jumping into the COVID-19 prevention market, and should be hitting the market with a splash relatively soon.

Add in a high level of short interest and what you have is a recipe for significant growth in EARS stock.