Energous (WATT) Stock Climbs On FCC Approval

Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) is making a run for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it has received United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorization for wireless charging technology. Here’s what’s happening:

WATT Stock Gains On FCC Authorization

In the press release, Energous said that it has received FCC Part 15 grant of equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. This is overwhelmingly important for its WatUp product, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology.

The authorization was given in relation to the company’s 900MHz 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter technology and complements a similar unlimited distance wireless charging approval in Europe that was announced in May.

In the release, WATT reminded investors that its 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling at-any-distance over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of Internet of Things devices like retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices, and more.

In a statement, Cesar Johnston, acting CEO at WATT, had the following to offer:

This FCC certification of our Active Energy Harvesting transmitter technology marks the latest recognition of our efforts to further the regulatory pathway for far field wireless power networks. Our WattUp active energy harvesting solution provides U.S and European developers an approved wireless charging option when designing the power networks needed to cost effectively and efficiently deploy IoT sensors, low-power CPUs and other devices.

The Bottom Line

Energous has been working on its over air charging technology for some time now, and this approval is a massive win, one that opens the door for the company to bring the technology to market relatively soon. So, there are good reasons for the excitement among investors.