ENTX Stock: Entera Bio Continues Skyward on Data

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) is up dramatically in the market this morning, following up on the significant gains we saw out of the stock yesterday. The gains started when the company announced positive data from a Phase 2 trial of EB613.

Here’s what’s happening:

Entera Bio Announces Positive Data

In a press release issued yesterday, Entera Bio announced positive data from a complete 3-month bone biomarker data analysis. The analysis was part of an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613.

EB613 is an oral human parathyroid hormone, also known as PTH. If all goes well, the treatment will be the first oral bone building product to treat osteoporosis patients. The clinical trial is assessing the treatment in postmenopausal female patients with osteoporosis, or low bone mineral density.

At the 3-month mark, the primary endpoint of the trial was met, showing a significant increase in the P1NP biomarker resulting from a 2.5 mg dose after three months as compared to placebo. This biomarker indicates the rate of new bone formation.

The secondary endpoints in the trial were the effect of treatment as well as several additional serum bone biomarkers. All of which were met.

Importantly, ENTX said the treatment proved to be generally well tolerated and safe at the three month point. The most common adverse events were consistent with those associated with the current standard of care and included dizziness, headache, palpitations, and nausea. No severe adverse events were reported.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Spiros James, CEO at ENTX, had the following to offer:

We are very pleased and highly encouraged by the complete 3-month biomarker data from this trial. When taken together with the previously reported interim BMD data, these results support a dose response in BMD. We look forward to reporting the final results, including the 6-month BMD data, from this trial in the second quarter of 2021. We believe these data support ongoing business development discussions with strategic partners with interests in osteoporosis. We also believe these data and previously reported data illustrate the power of Entera’s drug delivery platform for oral dosing of large biological molecules.

What Analysts Think About ENTX Stock

There aren’t many analysts covering ENTX stock at the moment. In fact, according to TipRanks, there’s only one. However, that analyst holds an overwhelmingly positive opinion.

In fact, the analyst covering Entera Bio currently rates the stock a Buy with a $5 price target. That price target suggests that there’s still room for growth following yesterday’s dramatic run. However, it’s also outdated and simply doesn’t take into account the data released yesterday. So, upon review, I’m expecting to see a price target increase.

Final Thoughts

All told, ENTX stock represents an exciting opportunity. The osteoporosis market is a massive and growing one, and it looks like the company may be the first to bring an orally available treatment to market for the condition. All in all, the stock is one to watch closely.