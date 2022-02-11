Expedia (EXPE) Stock Climbs on Financial Results

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) is having a great day in the market today, gaining over 4% in the premarket. The gains come after the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter.

Here’s what happened:

EXPE Beats Q4 Expectations

As mentioned above, Expedia is having a great day in the market today after reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter.

During the quarter the company generated earnings of $1.06 per share, blowing away analyst expectations. In fact, the earnings came in $0.36 per share above estimates of $0.70 per share.

Revenue also proved to be a hit, coming in at $2.3 billion. That’s down 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, but that’s to be expected with the continuation of COVID. Also, total bookings came in at $17.5 billion, down 25% since 2019. However, these proved to be the lowest quarterly declines from pre-COVID levels, even in the face of the Omicron variant.

Net income for the quarter came in at $276 million with adjusted income coming in at $167 million. Adjusted EBITDA clocked in at a whopping $479 million. That proved to be the highest fourth quarter EBITDA in the company’s history.

The company also paid off a substantial amount of debt in the quarter, redeeming all 2.5% senior notes due in June 2022. As a result of the strong quarter, Credit Suisse increased the price target on the stock from $205 per share to $231 per share.

In a statement, Peter Kern, CEO and Vice Chairman at EXPE, had the following to offer:

“While we experienced yet another significant travel disruption from Covid this quarter, we were pleased to see that the impact was less severe and of shorter duration than previous waves. Notably, the travel industry and traveling public prove more resilient with each passing wave, and we continue to expect a solid overall recovery in 2022, barring a change in the trajectory of the virus. As we put more of the pandemic behind us, we focus on a brighter year ahead. We are increasing our speed of innovation for travelers, our breadth of tools to help power the travel ecosystem, and our effectiveness and efficiency as a company. This is a big year of delivery for Expedia Group, and we look forward to helping drive a robust revival of our industry and great traveler experiences.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that Expedia had a blowout quarter, and investors are responding positively. All told, there’s quite a bit to be excited about!