Flotek Industries (FTK) Climbs On A Billion Dollar Deal

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it has entered into a long-term agreement that will drive at least a billion dollars in revenue. Here’s what’s going on:

FTK Climbs On Agreement

In a press release, Flotek Industries said that it has signed an agreement with ProFrac Holdings. The agreement is designed to expand the previously-announced long-term supply agreement with one of ProFrac’s affiliates.

In the release, FTK said that it anticipates that, after closing, the new expansion will increase its revenue backlog by at least $1 billion and could possibly increase it by up to $2.1 billion over the next ten years.

As part of the transaction, Flotek plans on issuing ProFrac notes convertible into FTK stock with a maturity of one year. The amount of the notes will be based on the size of the expansion. The company will also grant ProFrac the right to appoint members to its Board of Directors.

The conversion price on the convertible notes is $1.088125 per share under certain conditions and $0.8705 at maturity.

In the release, the company said it expects the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2022, a deal that’s subject to a vote by shareholders as well as customary closing conditions.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that if this deal goes well, it will be a big win for FloTek and its shareholders. After all, a significant amount of revenue will be added to its backlog, setting the stage for tremendous growth.