FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Is Flying: Here’s Why

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is making a run for the top in the market this morning, but if you’re looking for a press release or an SEC filing, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything. So, what’s going on?

Investors are all over social media chatting about coming catalysts. Here’s the scoop.

FCEL Stock Is Screaming for the Top

As mentioned above, FuelCell Energy is making a run for the top in the market this morning, gaining over 7% before the opening bell on no news. The gains seem to be related to chatter all over social media about the coming catalysts for the company.

First and foremost, there are several posts about a potential order from the military. In recent years, the United States military has begun to take advantage of the company’s technologies. Another order from the United States Government, regardless of which branch of the military would benefit, would be a major win for the company and further validate the abilities of the TriGen platform.

There’s also quite a bit of chatter about another potential order from a large corporation, though this chatter seems to be based on rumor rather than fact.

Another exciting catalyst that seems to be popping up all over social media is the fact that the company is working on a project with Toyota in Southern California where the first full-scale SureSource hydrogen plant is being developed.

The plant will provide three key benefits to Toyota, including clean energy, water, and hydrogen. The energy will be used in the company’s first zero emission plant with any excess being fed into the Southern California grid and the hydrogen will be used to power the fuel-cell equipped vehicles that are being manufactured at the plant.

Once complete, the plant will act as a source of validation for the company’s SureSource technology while helping to reduce carbon emissions and outlining FuelCell power as an opportunity in the clean transportation space.

The Bottom Line

While FCEL hasn’t issued any news via press release or SEC filing, it doesn’t have to. The company has several catalysts on the horizon and investors are excited about the future. This is leading to overwhelming social volume, ultimately resulting in tremendous gains in the value of the stock.