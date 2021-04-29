Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Is Rocketing On Positive Clinical Results

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) is rocketing in the market this morning after announcing updated results from a trial of GC4419 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. Here’s what’s going on:

Galera Therapeutics Announced Positive Clinical Results

In a press release, Galera Therapeutics let investors in on new data from a Phase ½ pilot trial of GC4419, compared to placebo. The treatment was given to patients with advanced pancreatic cancer who are undergoing stereotactic body radiation therapy.

The company went on to explain that the updated results include a minimum follow up of six months on all 42 patients. Moreover, the results were consistent with the positive results reported with a minimum follow up of three months.

GRTX expects to report final results from the trial after a minimum of one year of follow up, which is expected to take place in the second half of 2021.

The company said that as of the data analysis, median overall survival in the treatment arm was 20.1 months, compared to just 10.9 months in the placebo arm. Moreover, 29% of patients in the treatment arm achieved a 30% or greater response, compared to just 11% in the placebo arm.

Moreover, positive results were also observed in local tumor control, time to metastases and progression-free survival. The company said that the treatment was well tolerated as of the data analysis, with similar rates of adverse events in the treatment and placebo arms.

In a statement, Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and CEO of Galera Therapeutics, had the following to offer:

The data from this trial continue to impress, showing consistent and durable benefits across multiple measures, including the most important for the patient, overall survival. These encouraging results informed the design of our Phase 2b GRECO-2 trial and underscore our excitement about the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients with this tough diagnosis.

The above statement was followed up by Sarah Hoffe, M.D., Section Head of GI Radiation Oncology at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. Here’s what she had to say:

There are limited treatment options for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer and we are continually looking for innovative approaches. These pancreatic data are exciting and speak to the potential emergence of an entirely novel class of cancer therapeutics for patients.

This Is Huge News

The news released by Galera Therapeutics proved to be overwhelmingly positive. After all, the data showed a better response to the treatment than placebo, which is the current standard of care.

So, what does this all mean?

It means that the company is now one step closer to achieving its goal of bringing the treatment to market, and if it does so, the revenue opportunity is hard to ignore. By 2025, the pancreatic cancer market is expected to climb to be worth about $4.2 billion annually. With such a massive market, the company doesn’t have to be the leader or take a lion’s share, even a small percentage of this market would generate meaningful revenue.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. GRTX may be onto something big with its GC4419 candidate. With the overwhelmingly positive results released today, the company is one step closer to bringing the treatment to market. Moreover, with final results expected later this year, there’s a significant catalyst for investors to look forward to. All in all, if you’re not watching the stock closely, you’re missing out.