Geron (GERN) Stock Climbs On Data Publication

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is making a run for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that data from its IMbark Phase 2 clinical trial was featured in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Here’s what’s going on:

GERN Data Featured In Peer Reviewed Journal

In the press release, Geron Corporation said that data from its IMbark Phase 2 clinical trial was published in a paper entitled, “Randomized, Single-Blind, Multicenter Phase II Study of Two Doses of Imetelstat in Relapsed or Refractory Myelofibrosis.” The paper was published in the peer reviewed Journal of Clinical Oncology.

In the release, GERN said that the publication highlights clinical benefits observed in the study. Specifically, these benefits include symptom response and overall survival, as well as evidence of disease-modifying activity from biomarker and bone marrow fibrosis assessment.

The company went on to explain that the publication outlined efficacy, safety and biomarker results from the clinical trial and is available online. During the study, two doses of imetelstat at a rate of 9.4 mg/kg per dose, were provided to patients involved in the study every three weeks.

The company went on to explain that the study resulted in a positive symptom response rate with an acceptable safety profile for this poor-risk JAKi relapsed or refractory MF patient population. Moreover, biomarker and bone marrow assessments suggested selective effects on the malignant clone.

In a statement, Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D. CMO at GERN, had the following to offer:

We are pleased with the publication of our IMbark Phase 2 data in the high-impact Journal of Clinical Oncology. This highlights the importance of the study data in the advancement of treatment options for MF patients who no longer respond to currently approved JAKi therapies. Imetelstat is a novel telomerase inhibition approach that may alter the course of the disease in patients with myelofibrosis. We look forward to confirming these results in our ongoing IMpactMF Phase 3 clinical trial in refractory MF.

The above statement was followed up by John Mascarenhas, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and lead author on the paper. Here’s what he had to offer:

In these heavily pre-treated patients with high disease burden whose outcome is dismal, imetelstat treatment resulted in multiple clinical meaningful benefits, including symptom response and potential improvement in overall survival. In addition, the reductions in key driver mutations of the disease that were also correlated to clinical benefits suggest disease-modifying activity of imetelstat by targeting the underlying MF malignant clones, which differentiates imetelstat from other therapeutic agents currently in development for MF.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. Geron investors have quite a bit to be excited about. In the recent Phase 2 study, Imetelstat showed incredibly positive results. So positive that these results became the center of a peer-reviewed publication.

With the strong Phase 2 results in mind, the company will likely be moving to pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials relatively soon, setting the stage for a slew of catalysts ahead and making GERN stock one that’s well worth keeping a close eye on.