Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Stock Heads Up On Alzheimer’s Study

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) is headed for the top in the premarket hours this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it has initiated a preclinical study surrounding an Alzheimer’s disease treatment candidate. Here’s what’s happening:

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

HOTH Announces Preclinical Study Initiation

In the press release, Hoth Therapeutics said it has initiated its preclinical study of HT-ALZ in an animal model.

HOTH went on to explain that the goal of the study is to determine the effects of HT-ALZ on behavioral and pathological markers of Alzheimer’s disease and to determine if HT-ALZ can improve learning and memory in an animal mode of the disease.

The study will also determine if behavior is improved using HT-ALZ in blocking NK-1Rs.

Moreover, the company will be evaluating other forms of memory by determining if chronic HT-ALZ treatment influences non-spatial memory using a novel object recognition and novel object location task.

HOTH explained that the tests will give it the ability to assess both hippocampal and non-hippocampal dependent memory. Moreover, these tests don’t require food or water deprivation to motivate the animals, which may interfere with drug delivery or dosing regulation over time.

Finally, the company explained that these studies are taking place under a Scientific Research Agreement it entered into in June of this year.

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

This Is Big News

All told, this is exciting news for Hoth Therapeutics and its investors. After all, Alzheimer’s disease represents a significant unmet medical need. Sure, therapeutics are available, but they largely lack efficacy. Should HT-ALZ prove to be a hit, it could become the goose that lays the golden eggs for the company in the long run, making HOTH a stock that’s hard to ignore.