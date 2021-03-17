HUGE Stock: FSD Pharma Climbs on Licensing Agreement

FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HUGE) is running for the top in the market this morning after the company announced that it entered into a new license agreement surrounding the use of ultramicronized PEA for the development of veterinary drugs.

Here’s what’s happening:

FSD Pharma Announces Licensing Agreement

In the press release, FSD Pharma announced that it entered into a licensing agreement with Innovet Italia S.R.L. As part of the agreement, Innovet granted the Company a license to use ultramicronized-palmitoylethanolamide, also known as ultramicronied PEA, to develop FDA approved veterinary drugs.

In particular, the company said that it will be working on drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats. The company also announced the filing of its year-end results and provided a corporate update.

The license agreement is big news as it grants HUGE an exclusive, worldwide license to research, manufacture, and commercialize products using certain proprietary formulations of ultra-micro PEA to treat gastrointestinal diseases in dogs and cats.

As part of the agreement, HUGE will make payments to innovate upon the achievement of prespecified milestones. Moreover, the company will make an upfront payment to Innovet of $500,000 upon the close of the agreement and an additional $250,000 upon the first anniversary of the effective date of the agreement. Finally, upon the first FDA approval, the company will make a payment of $750,000 as well as royalties on net sales.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman and CEO at FSD Pharma, had the following to offer:

The licensing agreement with Innovet Italia S.R.I, to evaluate the use of ultra- micro PEA as a veterinary anti-inflammatory prescription drug, is an exciting opportunity for the company to enter into a new and untapped market. With a balance sheet that is stronger today than it was when we began our journey nearly three years ago, we are actively exploring other M&A and licensing opportunities to expand our drug development pipeline.

A Short Squeeze In the Making

Not only is the licensing agreement exciting, the news could trigger a short squeeze. Prior to today’s news, HUGE stock traded with a short interest of around 19%. Sure, that’s not the 20% I generally look for when targeting short squeezes, but it’s as close as you can get.

At the same time, the stock has a public float of less than 15 million shares. That means that shares of the stock are in very short supply, and as demand climbs, so too must the price.

As such, if a short squeeze does take place here, it could become a very dramatic run.

Final Thoughts

All in all, the news released by FSD Pharma this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. As a result of the licensing agreement, the company has a new asset that may result in multiple different candidates for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions in pets.

The market for such products is massive, representing a tremendous long-run opportunity should HUGE play its cards right. At the same time, a big short squeeze may be coming, resulting in tremendous short run gains. All told, HUGE stock is one to watch.