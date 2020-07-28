iBio (IBIO) Stock Is Gearing Up For A Short Squeeze

iBio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO) is falling in the market yet again this morning, a trend that we’ve seen for several trading sessions at this point. If you follow my work, you know that on a long-term level, I’m very bullish IBIO. Click here to read why.

While I could talk about the long-term opportunity that iBio represents until my face turns blue, there’s a huge short term opportunity that I’ll focus on today. My friends, there’s a short squeeze ahead!

IBIO Will Squeeze Shorts Very Soon

If you’ve had an investment in iBio over the past week or so, you’ve been cringing. The stock has fallen from over $7 per share to under $5 per share, and you boots may be close to shaking off. Well, hold on tight because you’ve got a wild ride ahead.