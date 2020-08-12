iBio (IBIO) Stock: The Case for Big Gains Is a Clear One

iBio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO) has been a huge topic of conversation as of late, and for good reason. The company is currently working on the development of two vaccines for the coronavirus, but there are strong arguments on both sides of the coin. Today, we’ll talk about the bearish opinion, the bullish opinion, and why I believe that the path to gains is a clear one:

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

The Bearish Case on IBIO

The bears have been all over iBio as of late, and while I believe that they’ve got it wrong (we’ll get into that in a minute), I also believe that it’s important that investors see both sides of this coin.

Read more at Alpha Stock News!