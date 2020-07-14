Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Stock Is Rocketing On Potential Takeover

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) is making a run for the top, trading on gains of more than 100%. The gains come after the company announced that it is looking for strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of the company. Here’s what’s going on:

ICON Stock Rockets On Potential Sale

In a recent announcement, Iconix Brand Group said that it is considering selling itself or moving forwardwith a merger transaction. The news comes as the company’s financial picture worsens.

The company is looking at several strategic alternatives to stay afloat given the difficult times. These potential options include the sale or merger of the company, debt and equity financing, and other alternative transactions.

