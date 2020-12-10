IMMP Stock: Immunotep Stock Soars on Positive Breast Cancer Data

Immutep ADS (NASDAQ: IMMP) is running for the top this morning after the company issued two press releases late yesterday. Both pieces of press surrounded positive news about the company’s lead candidate, eftilagimod alpha, or simply efti.

The first release surrounded positive data achieved in a Phase 2 clinical trial and the second was about the fact that the company will be starting a new clinical trial with a Chinese partner early next year. Here’s what’s going on:

IMMP Announces Positive Phase 2 Metastatic Breast Cancer Data

Another Trial Is Set to Begin Early Next Year

Metastatic Breast Cancer Is a Massive Market

Positive News Triggers a Short Squeeze

Risks to Consider Before Investing in IMMP

Final Thoughts

In the first press release issued by Immutep late yesterday, the company announced positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial. The trial, known as AIPAC, is evaluating the company’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha, in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy as a potential option for patients with HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer.

The data proved to be overwhelmingly positive. In fact, it represents the first time an antigen presenting cell activator has shown an Overall Survival benefit in a randomized setting in metastatic breast cancer patients known to be insensitive to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Not only is the Overall Survival data positive, currently 2.7 months longer than the current standard of care, it continues to improve as time passes. Here are the key OS data released by IMMP based on specific patient groups:

Patients Over 65 Years Old . Median survival benefit came in at 21.9 months compared to 14.7 months, showing that patients in this population live 50% longer when treated with the efti/chemotherapy combination when compared to standard of care.

. Median survival benefit came in at 21.9 months compared to 14.7 months, showing that patients in this population live 50% longer when treated with the efti/chemotherapy combination when compared to standard of care. Patients With a Low Starting Monocyte Count. Patients in this population realized a survival benefit of 22.4 months in the efti arm and 12.9 months in the placebo arm. Based on this data, patients in the Efti arm live 74% longer.

Beyond the overall survival benefit, there were other measures of efficacy announced by IMMP. First and foremost, patients in the treatment arm realized a statistically significant increase in CD8 T cells. This increase indicates pharmacodynamic activity and serves to validate efti’s mode of action.

Finally, Immutep said that it expects to release final data from the clinical trial in mid-2021.

Another Trial Is Set to Begin Early Next Year

In a separate press release, IMMP announced that it would be launching yet another Phase 2 clinical study, assessing its efti product candidate in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

For this study, Immutep has teamed up with its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma, who will be in control of performing the new clinical trial. The company said that the trial is expected to start in the first quarter of calendar year 2021.

In the trial, EOC Pharma will enroll up to 152 patients across 20 clinical sites in China. The trial is aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of efti in combination with chemotherapy, compared to placebo plus chemo.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Is a Massive Market

This is huge news for IMMP. After all, the company is showing overwhelmingly promising data, and starting yet another trial, in a very difficult-to-treat indication in oncology. Should the data surrounding the treatment continue to be positive, the company could be stepping into a massive market relatively soon.

Keep in mind, the metastatic breast cancer market is worth more than $50 billion annually.

Now, I’m not trying to argue that Immutep will take the entire market, or even the lion’s share, but it doesn’t have to. Currently, the IMMP stock is trading with a market cap of just over $100 million. As a result, the company doesn’t need the lion’s share. Tapping into even a small percentage of this market would drive meaningful revenue for the company.

Positive News Triggers a Short Squeeze

Any time a clinical-stage biotech company issues positive news, we can expect to see gains in the stock that represents the company. However, in the case of IMMP, the stock is up well over 100% this morning. That’s not something you see with every clinical data release.

Nonetheless, it’s not just the data driving the move.

Prior to the release of the data, IMMP stock traded with incredibly high short interest, sitting around 35%. When someone shorts a stock, they experience losses when that stock heads up. As a result, they race to buy shares, cover their positions, and cut the bleeding.

If there’s heavy short interest, this activity leads to a tremendous rise in volume matched with incredible price appreciation in what’s known as the short squeeze. That seems to be the case with Immutep stock this morning.

Risks to Consider Before Investing in IMMP

Any time you make an investment, you’re accepting the risks associated with the investment, and no investment is without risk. In the case of Immutep, the most significant risks to consider include:

Capital Risks . First and foremost, Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, meaning it has no approved therapies. With no approved therapies, the company is not able to make money through the sale of its treatments. As a result, it must survive on the cash it has on hand. If it cannot do that, IMMP will likely announce a public offering of common stock in an effort to raise funds. Unfortunately, should this take place, it will dilute the value of shares, likely leading to significant short-term declines.

. First and foremost, Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, meaning it has no approved therapies. With no approved therapies, the company is not able to make money through the sale of its treatments. As a result, it must survive on the cash it has on hand. If it cannot do that, IMMP will likely announce a public offering of common stock in an effort to raise funds. Unfortunately, should this take place, it will dilute the value of shares, likely leading to significant short-term declines. Clinical Risks . Clinical data is the catalyst that started today’s short squeeze. So, it’s clear that this type of data moves the market. Should the data continue to be so positive, further gains are likely ahead. However, if a clinical trial fails, significant declines are likely.

. Clinical data is the catalyst that started today’s short squeeze. So, it’s clear that this type of data moves the market. Should the data continue to be so positive, further gains are likely ahead. However, if a clinical trial fails, significant declines are likely. Regulatory Risks . Even if the clinical trial data is perceived as positive, what you and I think really doesn’t matter. What matters for IMMP and its investors is what the FDA and other regulatory agencies think. If a regulatory application is submitted and regulators find an issue with the data, significant declines in the stock’s price may be the result.

. Even if the clinical trial data is perceived as positive, what you and I think really doesn’t matter. What matters for IMMP and its investors is what the FDA and other regulatory agencies think. If a regulatory application is submitted and regulators find an issue with the data, significant declines in the stock’s price may be the result. Commercial Risks. Finally, once a drug is approved, the real work starts. At this point, Immutep will need to successfully market and sell its treatment. Should it hit hurdles in this process, declines could be the result.

Final Thoughts

While every investment will come with risk, and Immutep is not without its fair share, the company represents an exciting investment opportunity. At the end of the day, this particular type of breast cancer is a very difficult-to-treat condition, and early data from the Phase 2 trial suggests that efti is hitting the nail on the head in terms of efficacy, safety, and tolerability.

Should the data surrounding efti continue to be positive, IMMP may be sitting on a goose that lays the golden eggs. After all, any treatment that extends length of life in a patient population with a concerning prognosis is a valuable asset.

All in all, while there are risk, in the stock market, risks generally come with strong potential reward, and that seems to be the case with IMMP stock.