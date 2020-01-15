This morning has proven to be a very exciting morning in the market with news across all categories. Here are some of the biggest moves that we’ve seen in the market today:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) – Clovis Oncology is running for the top after the FDA granted priority review for Rubraca. If approved, the drug will be one of very few options in a market that’s worth billions. As such, this could be a blockbuster drug. Read the full story at Alpha Stock News.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) – Nio is climbing on strong volume after the company reported that it has secured funding. The company now has access to about $1 billion. Read the full story at MarketWatch.

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) – Cemtrex saw serious gains this morning after announcing that it received a $700,000 order for surveillance equipment. The order was substantial as its value was more than 10% of the company’s market cap as of the closing bell yesterday. Read the full story at Alpha Stock News.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) – OrganiGram is climbing after posting strong financial results. With revenues up over 100% investors are excited. Read the full story at Investopedia.

Monumenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: MNTA) – Finally, Monumenta Pharmaceuticals is seeing strong gains after announcing pipeline updates. Read the full story at Yahoo! Finance.