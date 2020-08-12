India Globalization Capital (IGC) Stock Climbs on Alzheimer’s News

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: IGC) is making a run for the top in the market this morning, gaining well over 50% before the bell. The gains come after the company announced that the FDA has approved a study for a potential Alzheimer’s disease Treatment. Here’s what you need to know:

IGC Stock Climbs on FDA Approval of Alzheimer’s Study

In the press release, India Globalization Capital said that the United States Food and Drug Administration has authorized the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial. The trial is centered around the company’s investigational cannabinoid formulation for the treatment of patients with mild to severe dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.

