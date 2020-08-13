India Globalization Capital (IGC) Stock Continues For The Top

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: IGC) is running for the top once again this morning, following up on the 300%+ gains the stock experienced yesterday. The gains come after the company received the green light from the FDA to move forward with a clinical trial centered around the idea that cannabis can be used as an option in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

IGC Wins Big On FDA Approval

Yesterday, India Globalization Capital told investors that the FDA has approved its request to move forward with a Phase 1 clinical trial. The trial will assess the company’s proprietary cannabinoid compound as a potential treatment option for dementia in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

