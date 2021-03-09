INVO Stock: INVO Bioscience Climbs on Amendment

INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) is screaming for the top in the market this morning after announcing that it has entered into an amended agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Here’s what’s going on:

Skip to What You Want to Read

INVO Biosciences Announces Amended Agreement

In the press release, INVO Bioscience said that it has entered into an amendment under its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals. According to the amendment, INVO is now able to increase its amount of company-owned clinics.

The amendment also removes certain geographical restrictions from the previous agreement.

For those of you who haven’t been following the company, INVO Bioscience is a medical device company with a focus on creating alternative treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. In fact, INVO is the company behind INVOcell the world’s first and only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System. This system is used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development.

Along with the other changes caused through the amendment, the minimum contractual product purchase requirement has increased. As a result, Ferring will place a $501,000 order, which will be recognized as revenue by INVO in the first quarter of 2021.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Steve Shum, CEO at INVO, had the following to offer:

We are pleased to have successfully completed this amendment with our U.S. partner, Ferring. We believe it reflects the strength of our ongoing collaboration and shared commitment to expand the use of INVOcell in the U.S. We also believe our dedicated clinic approach is an important complementary channel to accelerate awareness and market adoption of INVOcell and in our opinion will allow us to capture additional per-procedure income. In our view, this strategy will increase industry capacity, affordability and facilitate greater access for patients. We expect to report on our initial U.S. activities in the near future.

What Analysts Think About INVO Stock

At the moment, there are only two analysts weighing in on INVO stock. However, what the company lacks in quantity of analyst opinions, it makes up for in quality.

Both analysts weighing in on the stock rate it a Buy. Moreover, price targets range from $5.75 to $6 with a median target of $5.88 per share, representing the potential for tremendous growth over yesterday’s closing price.

Final Thoughts

All told, INVO Bioscience seems to be making all the right moves. Through the amended commercialization agreement, the company will greatly increase its revenues, and that’s always a good thing.

Couple positive news with the fact that Wall Street Analysts seem to love this company and you have a stock that should not be ignored.