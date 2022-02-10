IronNet (IRNT) Announces Multi-Year Security Contract

IronNet Inc (NYSE: IRNT) is flying in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced the execution of a multi-year contract, setting the stage for revenue growth ahead. Here’s what’s going on:

IRNT Announces Multi-Year Contract

As mentioned above, IronNet is flying in the market today after announcing the execution of a multi-year contract. The contract was signed with a Gulf Cooperation Council that is remaining to help protect its operational security.

Nonetheless, under the contract, IRNT will help the entity defend its most important governmental, financial, and infrastructure enterprises, country-wide, against cyber attacks.

The country hiring the company plans on using the company’s leading AI-based Network Detection and Response solution as well as its Collective Defense platform. This will help it to facilitate real-time and collaborative cyber defense spanning key ministries and enterprises.

Moreover, in the announcement, IRNT said that the AWS backbone of its Collective Defense platform will enable the country to deploy the solution quickly across hundreds of enterprises and maintain a dynamic cyber radar view of threats on enterprise networks comprehensively and at network speed.

The solution is the first automated cyber solution that delivers threat knowledge and intelligence across industries at machine speed. This is done by leveraging advanced AI-driven NDR capabilities that can detect and priorities anomalous activity inside individual enterprise network environments.

The platform analyzes threat detections across the community to identify broad attack patterns and provides anonymized detections across the community to identify broad attack patterns.

In a statement, General Keith Alexander, Co-CEO and Founder of IRNT, had the following to offer:

“We are proud to be recognized by this visionary GCC country for our Collective Defense platform, which enables anonymized, real-time collaboration and a more proactive approach to combating cyber adversaries. Enabling public-private partnerships is a critical part of helping this country strengthen their cybersecurity posture in the face of escalating cyber threats.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. IronNet has entered into the biggest project in its history. The company is now providing security services that will keep an entire country safe. That’s exciting news, and news that will likely lead to significant profits ahead.