ITRM Stock: Institutional Buying Squeezes Shorts Out of Iterum

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM) is flying in the market this morning, squeezing the shorts out of their positions after a disclosure showed a large stake in the company was taken by RA Capital Management. Here’s what’s going on:

RA Capital Management Takes Stake in Iterum Therapeutics

As mentioned above, Iterum Therapeutics is flying in the market this morning. While there hasn’t been any press releases by the company, there was an SEC filing that disclosed a large stake taken by RA Capital Management.

According to the filing, RA Capital Management now owns 137,730,376 shares of ITRM common stock, representing a 10.6% stake in the company.

So, what’s so exciting about this news?

Retail investors tend to follow the moves made by institutional investors. After all, these institutions have massive amounts of money, and to put that money to work for them, they do extreme amounts of research, investing in stocks that they believe will fly ahead.

As a result, when institutional investors dive in, retail investors take note, generally sending the stock further up.

Shorts Are Being Squeezed

It seems as though the news that RA Capital Management dove into ITRM stock is acting as the catalyst for a short squeeze. At the moment, a hefty amount of the volume on the stock is sold short, and there’s only a public float of around 70 million shares, meaning that shares are in short supply.

When a short seller takes a position in a stock, they essentially borrow shares from long investors and sell them immediately into the market. If the stock falls, they buy the shares back at a lower price, making the difference as a profit. If the stock gains, they have to pay more for these shares before they can return them, equating to losses.

As such, when a heavily shorted stock like ITRM starts to move up, shorts begin to abandon their positions, hoping to cut the bleeding. In these cases, the buying from shorts covering their positions leads to extreme volume and dramatic growth.

Considering the heavy short positions in the stock, and the ultra-tiny public float, there could be much more room in this short squeeze. So, keep your eyes peeled.

What Analysts Think About ITRM Stock

There aren’t many analysts covering ITRM stock at the moment. In fact, there’s only one analyst listed by TipRanks. That analyst has a rating of Hold on the stock.

While there aren’t many analysts covering the stock, and the one that is, rates Iterum Therapeutics as a Hold, the one analyst covering did so quite a while ago, before recent positive news.

Moreover, with institutional investors taking a large stake in the company, I’m expecting to see further analyst coverage on the stock, which should be a bit more positive than current coverage.

Risks to Consider Before Buying ITRM Stock

If you’re going to invest in any stock, ITRM included, you’re going to have to be willing to take on risk. After all, there’s no such thing as an investment without risk. Some of the most important risks to consider before buying into Iterum Therapeutics include:

Clinical Stages . Iterum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. That means that the company is at the mercy of results of its clinical trials. Should a clinical trial fail, significant declines could be the outcome. Moreover, once clinical trials for a treatment are complete, the results must be submitted to regulatory authorities for approval before the treatment can be sold. If the regulatory authorities reject market applications, significant declines could be the result.

. Iterum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. That means that the company is at the mercy of results of its clinical trials. Should a clinical trial fail, significant declines could be the outcome. Moreover, once clinical trials for a treatment are complete, the results must be submitted to regulatory authorities for approval before the treatment can be sold. If the regulatory authorities reject market applications, significant declines could be the result. Capital Risk . As a clinical-stage company, Iterum Therapeutics doesn’t generate any revenue. As a result, it must rely on the money it has in the bank. If that funding dries up before profitability is achieved, the company will likely look to public markets as a way to raise capital, leading to dilution for existing shareholders and declines in the value of the stock.

. As a clinical-stage company, Iterum Therapeutics doesn’t generate any revenue. As a result, it must rely on the money it has in the bank. If that funding dries up before profitability is achieved, the company will likely look to public markets as a way to raise capital, leading to dilution for existing shareholders and declines in the value of the stock. Penny Stock Risk. Finally, ITRM is a penny stock, which adds a layer of risk. These stocks are riddled with volatility, making entrance and exit decisions difficult. Moreover, penny stocks operate business models that aren’t quite proven, making them highly speculative bets.

Final Thoughts

Sure, there are risks to consider before diving into ITRM stock. Just like there are risks to consider before diving into any other stock.

Nonetheless, with RA Capital Management diving in with such a large position in the stock, there’s plenty to this investment that makes it worth looking into for the long run. Moreover, with the short squeeze in play as we speak, short-term gains in ITRM stock have the potential to be dramatic.