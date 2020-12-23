JAGX Stock: Jaguar Health Announces Non-Dilutive Financing

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) is having a great day in the market today, trading on gains over 60% early on after announcing that it has accessed more non-dilutive funding. Here’s what’s going on:

Jaguar Health Announces Non-Dilutive Funding

In the press release, Jaguar Health said that it signed an agreement with a secured lender surrounding non-dilutive royalty financing. Under the terms of the agreement, the company is selling the lender a royalty interest entitling it to receive 2.0x the Royalty Purchase Price of future royalties of Mytesi and lechlemer.

In exchange, JAGX will receive $6 million in non-dilutive cash.

The company has agreed to pay a royalty of ten percent per year until the amount is paid in full.

In the release, the company said that it will use the proceeds to support regulatory activities associated with its pipeline, including funding continued patient enrollment for the pivotal Phase 3 trial of Mytesi for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy.

The trial was initiated by Napo Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health, in October.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Lisa Conte, President and CEO at JAGX, had the following to offer:

We are very pleased to have secured this additional $6 million to fund the pipeline opportunities for Mytesi, a transaction which does not result in any dilution of our shareholders and requires no royalty payments for at least 18 months and potentially as long as 24 months. The timing of this transaction aligns well with the progress of the recently initiated pivotal Phase 3 trial for CTD, for which patient enrollment is progressing. The strength in the growth in sales of Mytesi for the current indication of HIV-related diarrhea provides the basis for this important financial opportunity, and we may consider entering into similar agreements in the future and of course business development relationships as additional sources of non-dilutive funding.

Why Investors Are So Excited

This is overwhelmingly exciting news for Jaguar Health, and its investors. Afterall, the company is in the final inning. With the ongoing Phase 3 trial of Mytesi, JAGX may soon be submitting a commercial application to the FDA.

That’s exciting news.

However, funding was necessary to get to this point. After all, clinical development and the management of a publicly traded company is expensive, and as a clinical-stage biotech company, JAGX doesn’t earn revenue from the sale of its products.

Recently, the company has moved forward with two non-dilutive funding transactions, driving a total of $12 million in much-needed capital into the company. At the same time, the company is clearly all about protecting its investors. While it could have diluted value through the sale of newly issued shares, easily raising the funding it needed, the company decided to take a more strategic, thought out approach that’s better for it, and investors.

All in all, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the recent moves made by Jaguar Health.

Risks to Consider Before Buying JAGX Stock

Investing comes with risk. It’s a commonly known fact. So, if you’re going to invest in JAGX stock, you’re going to have to be willing to accept risks. The most significant risks include:

Mytesi Failure . Mytesi has a long list of positive data behind it. However, if the Phase 3 clinical trial fails, it won’t be the first time that a company with strong data failed at the Pivotal stage. If the trial fails to meet its primary endpoint in the trial, significant losses could be the result.

. Mytesi has a long list of positive data behind it. However, if the Phase 3 clinical trial fails, it won’t be the first time that a company with strong data failed at the Pivotal stage. If the trial fails to meet its primary endpoint in the trial, significant losses could be the result. Regulatory Risk . Assuming all goes well in the Phase 3 trial, Jaguar Health will likely begin submitting commercialization applications to regulatory authorities. If these authorities find holes in the data, and decide to reject the application, significant losses may be the result.

. Assuming all goes well in the Phase 3 trial, Jaguar Health will likely begin submitting commercialization applications to regulatory authorities. If these authorities find holes in the data, and decide to reject the application, significant losses may be the result. Capital Risk. The last couple of transactions have been non-dilutive, and may provide the funding the company needs to get through trials. However, more capital will be needed for the regulatory process. When this time comes, the company may choose to raise funds through the sale of newly issued shares, diluting value held by existing shareholders and potentially leading to significant losses.

Final Thoughts

First and foremost, I want to be clear. Risk statements are on just about every article I write as investors should always assess risk prior to making an investment. However, the risks outlined above were not intended to scare you off.

At the end of the day, Jaguar Health is a very compelling stock to consider. The company is in the midst of pivotal phase 3 development. Should this development go well, regulatory applications will be ahead, meaning that there are plenty of catalysts to look forward to.

Moreover, management at the company is keeping investor value intact, even while raising capital. That’s great news for all that hold JAGX stock. All in all, the stock is one that’s hard to ignore.