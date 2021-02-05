JG Stock: Squeezing Shorts on Kuaishou Partnership

Aurora Mobile Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: JG) is screaming for the top in the market this morning. After announcing that it’s teamed up with Kuaishou Technology to improve monetization efficiency, the stock is squeezing the shorts. Here’s what’s going on:

Aurora Mobile Teams up With Kuaishou Technology

As mentioned above, Aurora Mobile is having a strong start to the trading session after announcing that it has entered into a partnership with Kuaishou Technology. Kuaishou is China’s leading short video content community and social platform.

In the release, JG said that the partnership is aimed at monetization efficiency.

The company went on to say that it will leverage its AI and advanced analysis technologies through its SaaS services to enable Kuaishou to help brands and performance-based advertisers accurately target potential customers.

It is believed that these tools will enhance advertising conversion rates, reduce operation costs, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship between Kuaishou and advertisers on the platform.

JG went on to explain that according to its cooperation agreement, it will benefit from a revenue share agreement based on ad revenues allocated to Kuaishou if the labels provided by the company are used on the platform.

Moreover, the partnership sets the stage for more extensive and deeper collaborations in the future, and JG said it believes that its innovative technology solutions will empower Kuaishou’s ability to monetize traffic and help more advertisers improve brand marketing and operational efficiency.

Why Investors Are Excited

This is huge news, which could result in significant revenue growth for Aurora Mobile.

The short-form video market is a vast and growing one. As a result, short-form video platforms that feature high traffic with converting advertisements have become a preferred marketing approach for several brands and performance-based advertisers.

By tapping into this market, JG is creating a huge opportunity. This is especially the case when you consider the fact that the company’s services are based on data desensitization resources and machine learning algorithms that feature cutting-edge time-sensitive labeling capabilities with extensive industry coverage.

The bottom line is that with this technology, JG and Kuaishou could quickly become leaders in the marketing industry in China.

A Short Squeeze In Play

While there may be long-term potential here, the short-term potential is just as exciting, considering the fact that a short squeeze is clearly in play.

In the premarket hours, the stock is up more than 100% and all signs point to the idea that this may just be the beginning.

While the public float on the stock is relatively low, sitting at around 70 million shares, the short interest on the stock is relatively high. So, as investors started to dive into Aurora Mobile stock, it didn’t take much for it to start ticking up, striking fear in the hearts of short sellers.

As such, short sellers are running for cover as more and more investors pile into JG stock, leading to the dramatic gains we’re seeing this morning in what appears to be a short squeeze.

Risks to Consider Before Buying JG Stock

If you plan on buying JG, or any other stock for that matter, you’re going to have to be willing to accept risk. All investments come with risk. In the case of JG stock, the most important risks to consider include:

Penny Stock Risk . JG stock is a penny stock. Like most other penny stocks, the company’s business model hasn’t quite been fully proven and profitability is still a long way off. Moreover, penny stocks are riddled with volatility. This means that while there’s potential for significant short run gains, things can go in the other direction leading to significant short-run declines.

. JG stock is a penny stock. Like most other penny stocks, the company’s business model hasn’t quite been fully proven and profitability is still a long way off. Moreover, penny stocks are riddled with volatility. This means that while there’s potential for significant short run gains, things can go in the other direction leading to significant short-run declines. Emerging Markets . China is an emerging market, and from time to time, emerging markets hit bumps in the road. When that happens, those that participate in the market may experience significant losses.

. China is an emerging market, and from time to time, emerging markets hit bumps in the road. When that happens, those that participate in the market may experience significant losses. Capital Risk. Finally, while Aurora Mobile is a revenue-producing company, the revenue that it drives isn’t nearly enough to cover expenses. As a result, it operates at a loss. If the company can’t reach profitability prior to funds in the bank running dry, it may look to public markets to raise capital. Should this take place, existing shareholders will experience dilution and JG stock could experience significant declines.

Final Thoughts

The bottom line here is simple. Any investment you make will come with risk, and JG stock is no different. However, the potential gains associated with an investment in the stock are hard to ignore.

In the short term investors are likely to benefit greatly from a short squeeze that seems to be in its infancy.

Beyond the short squeeze, the partnership announced today has the potential to greatly expand revenue at Aurora Mobile and may eventually push it to profitability, meaning that the company is headed in the right direction. All in all, JG Stock is one to watch closely.