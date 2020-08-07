Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) Stock Rockets On FDA News

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: KZIA) is running for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The comapny announced that the FDA has granted it Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Here’s what’s going on:

KZIA Stock Rockets On Rare Pediatric Disease Designation

In the release, Kazia Therapeutics said that the US FDA has awarded Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for its paxalisib treatment candidate. The treatment is being developed as a potential option for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare, yet highly-aggressive childhood brain cancer.

