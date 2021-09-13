Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Stock Climbs On Positive Data

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) is making its way to the top this morning, and for good reason. The company said that it will be presenting data from its DisTinGuish Phase 2a clinical trial relatively soon, and the data proved to be positive.

Here’s what’s happening:

LPTX Announces Coming Data Presentation

In the press release, Leap Therapeutics said it will be presenting initial data from the first-line cohort of the DisTinGuish study. The study is a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the company’s anti-Dikkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, DKN-01, in combination with tislelizumab, BeiGene Ltd’s anti-PD-1 antibody, and chemotherapy.

The combination study is being assessed as a potential treatment for patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancers.

LPTX said the data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. The event will be held virtually from September 16 through 21 with the company hosting a conference call on Friday, September 17 to discuss preliminary results from the study.

The data proved to be overwhelmingly positive.

First and foremost, the combination demonstrated compelling overall response rates as a first-line treatment for advanced G/GEJ cancer. In an evaluation of all patients who received a full cycle of DKN-01 therapy, the ORR was 68.2%. Moreover, DKK1-high patients realized an ORR of 90% with DKK1-low patients displaying an ORR of 56%.

In a statement, Cynthia Sirard, MD, CMO at LPTX, had the following to offer:

Initial data from the DisTinGuish study is extremely promising as it shows DKN-01 in combination with tislelizumab and chemotherapy to have high response rates in first-line patients suffering from gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer. Patients whose tumors have high levels of DKK1 expression, which is known to correlate with aggressive disease and poor prognosis, showed the highest response rates, suggesting how important the biomarker may be in predicting response to therapy. Additional data will be presented at ESMO and in our conference call to demonstrate the potential DKN-01 has as part of first-line therapy in this difficult-to-treat indication.

Final Thoughts

All told, the news released by LPTX proved to be overwhelmingly positive. After all, the company is treating advanced patients with a very difficult-to-treat cancer type, and showing strong response rates in the process. All in all, should data continue to be as positive, we can expect to see further significant growth ahead.