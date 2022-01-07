Marin Software (MRIN) Stock Gains on Amazon.com Deal

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it will be jumping in bed with Amazon Ads, bringing the potential for significantly increased revenue. Here’s what’s going on:

MRIN Stock Climbs on Amazon Partnership

In a recently issued press release, Marin Software announced an integration with Amazon Ads’ demand-side platform, or DSP. As a result of the partnership, brands will be able to manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns with ease.

In fact, advertisers will be able to manage sponsored products, sponsored brands, and sponsored display to display, video, and audio ads, all within the MarinOne platform.

Of course, Amazon DSP is overwhelmingly powerful, allowing advertisers to programmatically reach Amazon audiences at scale across Amazon sites and apps as well as third party publisher sites and exchanges.

Why This Is a Big Deal

Bringing the Amazon DSP to the fray is a massive win for MarinOne. As a result of the integration, the company’s customers now have a comprehensive suite of reporting, automation, and billing tools to activate and amplify their entire Amazon Advertising campaign portfolio, both on and off of Amazon.

However, the benefits to the advertiser go far further, setting the stage for strong demand.

Advertisers will be able to leverage Amazon Attribution to connect upper funnel ad spend across search and social channels with purchases on Amazon’s store. So, every conversion in the campaign will be captured.

That’s valuable my friends.

Without the Amazon partnership, Marin has been a big player in advertising, helping to manage and optimize more than $40 billion in digital ad spend since 2007. The company has done so by offering customers a single platform for paid search and social advertising as well as retail media, marketplace, and shopping campaigns. Now, adding the Amazon partnership into the business, we can expect to see that $40 billion number significantly grow ahead.

In a statement, Chris Lien, CEO at MRIN, had the following to offer:

“Amazon is great for the success of Retail brands. By integrating with Amazon DSP, we can now offer our customers access to a broad new set of formats, placements, and audiences to further their Amazon programs and deliver more return on investment within their eCommerce ad spend.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple, MRIN announced a big win today. Amazon is the world’s leading online marketplace, and adding the company’s DSP to its marketing platform is sure to drive quite a bit of demand. At the same time, MRIN can now do what even Amazon can’t, connect social and search advertising campaigns to sales on Amazon’s website. That’s powerful and should become a significant driver of revenue.