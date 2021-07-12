MER Telemanagement (MTSL) Stock Is Flying: Here’s Why

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, following up on the recent gains we’ve seen out of the stock. While there hasn’t been any news this morning, there doesn’t have to be. A search through social media shows a spike in message volume with everyone seemingly talking about the merger that’s on the horizon.

Here’s what’s happening:

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

MTSL Stock Climbs On Coming Merger

Recently, MER Telemanagement Solutions announced that it would be merging with SharpLink, a world leader in fantasy sports. A quick search on social media, whether it be StockTwits, Twitter, or any other social network frequented by investors, will show that investors are excited about the upcoming merger, and for good reason.

The messages all seem to point to the “Who We Work With” section on the SharpLink home page. According to the section, the company is working with the NFL, NASCAR, the NBA, FanDuel, and the World Golf Championships.

Those are some major partnerships.

In fact, SharpLink has been serving the fantasy sports and sports betting industry for over 15 years, and these partnerships are the culmination of that hard work.

So, it only makes sense that MTSL investors are excited. Once the merger is complete, Mer Telemanagement Solutions will become SharpLink and will focus on the opportunities the company brings to the table.

Think about it this way.

SharpLink is the largest competitor to DraftKings, a company that recently went public through a SPAC and now trades with a market cap of nearly $20 billion. At the moment, MTSL trades with a market cap of around $22 million, even after recent growth.

I’m not going to say that the merger will push the company to a DraftKings-like valuation, but what I will say is that based on the comparison, there’s plenty of room for growth in multiples, making this a very exciting play.

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

Final Thoughts

Will MTSL be a $20 billion company in the next couple of years? Probably not. But, the company is going through a merger that will put it in direct competition with the biggest player in sports betting, DraftKings.

This merger sets the stage for tremendous revenue growth, increased investor awareness, and ultimately significant gains. Keep in mind, if the merger results in the company growing to a market cap of just one twentieth of that of DraftKings, it will represent gains near 500%. That’s an opportunity that simply shouldn’t be ignored.